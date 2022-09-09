BladeHQ’s Massive Knife Sale Is Here to Upgrade Your EDC
Never run with pointy objects, but run to this sale on them!
Knives are vitally important tools. You can use them as screwdrivers, prybars, under-hood tools, and even life-saving pieces of kit. That last one comes from personal experience. But few folks actually carry a pocket knife at all times. I've made it my mission to preach the good word of the humble pocket knife and to the end of getting you all strapped, BladeHQ is having a truly massive knife sale right now. Everything from Boker, Spyderco, CRKT, Benchmade, SOG, Cold Steel, Kershaw, Gerber, and more have steep discounts. Get yourself one today while supplies last and keep with you the best tool ever.
I also threw in a few axes for funsies.
Knives
- Boker Mini Strike Automatic Knife (23 percent off)
- Boker Strike Desert Warrior Automatic (23 percent off)
- CRKT Burnley Squid Frame Lock (54 percent off)
- Spyderco Shaman Exclusive Green Canvas Micarta (23 percent off)
- Spyderco Native 5 Exclusive M4 (29 percent off)
- Spyderco Paramilitary 2 Compression Lock (30 percent off)
- CRKT Pilar Frame Lock (57 percent off)
- CRKT Cuatro Liner Lock (54 percent off)
- CRKT Burnley Prequel Field Strip (61 percent off)
- Benchmade Bugout AXIS Lock (10 percent off)
- Benchmade Mini Bugout AXIS Lock (10 percent off)
- Benchmade Weekender Slip Joint (10 percent off)
- Kizer Flip Shank Frame Lock (29 percent off)
- SOG Terminus XR Lock Knife Black G-10/Carbon Fiber (20 percent off)
- SOG TAC AU Compact Tanto Automatic (10 percent off)
- CIVIVI Appalachian Drifter 2 Liner Lock (16 percent off)
- Cold Steel Engage ATLAS Lock (34 percent off)
- Cold Steel Large Luzon Leaf-Spring (20 percent off)
- Cold Steel Recon 1 Tanto Lockback (26 percent off)
- Kershaw Lucha Balisong Butterfly Knife (43 percent off)
- Kershaw Shuffle II Tanto Liner Lock (39 percent off)
- Gerber FAST Draw Tanto Assisted Opening (13 percent off)
- Gerber Vertebrae Fixed Blade (29 percent off)
- Gerber Counterpart Liner Lock (29 percent off)
Axes
- Gerber 15" Bushcraft Hatchet Axe (35 percent off)
- CRKT Johnson Berserker Axe Tennessee Hickory (35 percent off)
- CRKT Johnson Chogan Hammer Axe 18" (46 percent off)
- Cold Steel War Hawk Tomahawk (36 percent off)
More From The Garage
- Dealing with drum brakes isn’t rocket science
- Bondo isn’t always a deal breaker, but sometimes it is
- Here’s why turbochargers sometimes take a moment to spool up
- Cheap cars do exist, Here are five examples in Phoenix
- We found a supercharged Miata that will put a smile on anyone’s face