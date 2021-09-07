Celebrate Steptember at RealTruck — Up to 50% Off Running Boards, Nerf Bars, Bumper Steps, and More

Summer adventures leave you wishing for a more kitted-out rig? Save big bucks all month long at RealTruck.

By Jon Langston
truck with nerf bars
RealTruck
Jon Langston View Jon Langston's Articles

If your summer adventures made it clear that your pickup is not yet ready for prime time, this is the deal for you. Right now RealTruck is having its annual "Steptember" promo, and that means you can save up to 50 percent on Nerf bars, bumper steps, running boards, bed steps, and more. Top brands are available to fit most pickup trucks, and this sale runs through the end of the month. Check out all the amazing deals for Steptember here.

Dreaming of new swag for your truck? RealTruck has you covered. With hundreds of deals on top brands like Ionic, Steelcraft, N-Fab, Havoc, Westin, Rhino, and APS, you can score awesome gear that will help get your truck over the summit. And RealTruck has steps for all the major truck manufacturers including RAM, Ford, Chevy, Toyota, GMC, Nissan, and more.

RealTruck

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

RealTruck is a nationwide e-commerce company that specializes in pickup parts and accessories. No matter what you're looking for, from tonneau covers to wheels to grid guards to all the great products on sale during Steptember, RealTruck could be your main source for truck parts. The company is headquartered in Florida, with offices in North Dakota, Indiana, and Missouri. 

Ready to take your truck to the next level? Check out some of the amazing Steptember deals below.

20% OFF
Steelcraft STX300 Running Boards
Steelcraft STX300 Running Boards
Check Latest Price

The STX300 from Steelcraft is constructed from high-grade aluminum for the ultimate in strength and corrosion resistance. They're fantastic for the winter months. With an extra-wide, injection-molded 4.5-inch stepping surface, you can step up in your truck without slipping in the harshest environments. It features no-drill installation that requires only common hand tools, and it's shipped with all the necessary hardware and a limited lifetime warranty.

Over $100 OFF
Westin R5 Stainless XD Wheel to Wheel Nerf Bars
Westin R5 Stainless XD Wheel to Wheel Nerf Bars
Check Latest Price

Made with highly durable stainless steel and polished to a brilliant finish, Westin's R5 XD W2W Nerf Step Bars sit 3 inches lower than its standard R5 steps. The step pads are a generous 5 inches wide, and the stylish rubber tread provides a safe stepping surface. They mount to the vehicle's rocker panel, with no drilling required. Additionally, they include a limited lifetime warranty and include a $15 mail-in rebate direct from Westin.

15% OFF
APS Black Drop Step Nerf Bars
APS Black Drop Step Nerf Bars
Check Latest Price

If you work long days or go off-roading, you know that every ounce of energy is precious, and these steps are here to help. The drop step design increases grip and safety, and lessens fatigue. Meanwhile, the carbon steel construction offers a rugged Baja style and a robust black powder coat finish. Featuring no-drill installation and a limited manufacturer warranty, they are sold in pairs.

$50 OFF
Ionic Pro Series 4" Black Nerf Bars
Ionic Pro Series 4
Check Latest Price

Ionic 4" Black Nerf Bars run the length of your cab for a 4-inch step at every door. They use brackets made specifically for each vehicle to enhance rigidity. The quality, dual-coated powder coat process resists scratches, and the e-coated interior finish protects against corrosion inside the bar. The step pads feature reinforced internal support, and the one-piece design features welded end caps. This product has a 5-year warranty, a no-drill install (on most vehicles), and comes as a pair, with any hardware necessary.

10% OFF
Carr LD Hoop Steps XP3 Black
Carr LD Hoop Steps XP3 Black
Check Latest Price

Stylish accents combined with a rugged off-road look, the all-aluminum construction of these steps will never rust, allowing it to outlast the steel-built competitors. The LD Step is 15 inches long by 4 inches wide, sits lower, and extends out from the cab more than any other Carr Hoop Step. Best of all, the enhanced, aggressive take on the diamond tread pattern provides a safe non-slip surface on the flat step area. 

MORE TO READ