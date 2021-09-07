Celebrate Steptember at RealTruck — Up to 50% Off Running Boards, Nerf Bars, Bumper Steps, and More
Summer adventures leave you wishing for a more kitted-out rig? Save big bucks all month long at RealTruck.
The STX300 from Steelcraft is constructed from high-grade aluminum for the ultimate in strength and corrosion resistance. They're fantastic for the winter months. With an extra-wide, injection-molded 4.5-inch stepping surface, you can step up in your truck without slipping in the harshest environments. It features no-drill installation that requires only common hand tools, and it's shipped with all the necessary hardware and a limited lifetime warranty.
Made with highly durable stainless steel and polished to a brilliant finish, Westin's R5 XD W2W Nerf Step Bars sit 3 inches lower than its standard R5 steps. The step pads are a generous 5 inches wide, and the stylish rubber tread provides a safe stepping surface. They mount to the vehicle's rocker panel, with no drilling required. Additionally, they include a limited lifetime warranty and include a $15 mail-in rebate direct from Westin.
If you work long days or go off-roading, you know that every ounce of energy is precious, and these steps are here to help. The drop step design increases grip and safety, and lessens fatigue. Meanwhile, the carbon steel construction offers a rugged Baja style and a robust black powder coat finish. Featuring no-drill installation and a limited manufacturer warranty, they are sold in pairs.
Ionic 4" Black Nerf Bars run the length of your cab for a 4-inch step at every door. They use brackets made specifically for each vehicle to enhance rigidity. The quality, dual-coated powder coat process resists scratches, and the e-coated interior finish protects against corrosion inside the bar. The step pads feature reinforced internal support, and the one-piece design features welded end caps. This product has a 5-year warranty, a no-drill install (on most vehicles), and comes as a pair, with any hardware necessary.
Stylish accents combined with a rugged off-road look, the all-aluminum construction of these steps will never rust, allowing it to outlast the steel-built competitors. The LD Step is 15 inches long by 4 inches wide, sits lower, and extends out from the cab more than any other Carr Hoop Step. Best of all, the enhanced, aggressive take on the diamond tread pattern provides a safe non-slip surface on the flat step area.