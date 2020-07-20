Banks Pushes Stock-Block Duramax Diesel to 1,000 HP and It Still Won’t Die

Gale Banks and the rest of the crew at Banks Power have tried one way after another to kill their Duramax L5P diesel test engine, but so far, it just ain't happenin'. People had their doubts when they gunned for 912 horsepower on stock internals, but it pulled that off without issue. Now, they've tweaked the cam and installed an even larger Precision 8085 turbo, among other mods, pushing it past the 1,000-horsepower mark—and it's still going.

Quite a bit has changed on this current-gen Duramax to surpass the four-figure threshold, though it retains its stock pistons, valves and the like. The 6.6-liter required loads of extra fuel and even more air to produce such mountainous power figures, and you won't see it belching smoke, either. Banks has long stood against excessive smoke given his background in forced induction, so his MO is to increase both fuel and air in a way that's actually conducive to making power.

Banks reiterated this stance while discussing his approach to the project with The Drive. See, he's pretty familiar with these power plants as he builds them not only for street use but also for military applications. Banks is contracted with the United States armed forces and as other defense contractors learn the true capabilities of the new Duramax, they want to push the bar higher for even more output.

In Banks' video recapping the most recent power feat, there's a rundown of all the newest upgrades following the admittedly civil dyno run. Since hitting their last goal and achieving 912 hp on the engine dyno, they've added a Banks-spec Comp camshaft, a custom 8085 Precision turbo, a four-port TurboSmart boost controller and a 12-millimeter CP3 Bosch high-pressure fuel pump. The key mod here is that Comp cam, which allows them to alter valve duration and allow more turbocharged air into the combustion chamber.