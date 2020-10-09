Tuner Pushes the Legendary Jeep 4.0-Liter Straight Six All the Way to 861 HP

Owing to its simplistic cam-in-block design, Jeep's 4.0-liter straight-six is known for two things: Unflappable reliability and a lack of power. Its maximum of 190 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque were enough to get every Jeep from the Wagoneer to the Wrangler TJ where they needed to go, just not in much of a hurry. But as tuners have since discovered, enough boost and forged internals can turn any under-stressed engine into a performance powerhouse, Jeep's lazy 4.0 included, with one tuner recently wringing more power out of one than is produced by a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and setting a Jeep power record in the process.

The record-breaking build comes from Concord, North Carolina-based Newcomer Racing, which decided to vanquish the 4.0's longstanding power record of 692 horsepower and 777 pound-feet of torque, or blow a no-expense-spared motor trying. Said motor was assembled from an all-star cast of aftermarket parts and modified AMC components, which started with the block from a WJ Grand Cherokee, chosen for its thicker cylinder walls and extra reinforcing ribs.