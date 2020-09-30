The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Will Be Way Rarer Than the Demon: Report

A Demon in all ways but a few, the 807-horsepower 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock irked more than a few owners of Dodge's last, 808-horsepower muscle halo car. What was the point of splashing out $84,995 on a Demon if Dodge was going to rehash it in cut-price form a few years later? Well, take it as you will, but Dodge is reportedly set to build a fraction as many 2020 Super Stocks as it did 2018 Demons, with plans to produce 200 versus 3,300 of the former per Motor Trend.

Priced almost $3,000 south of the Demon even before the $10-per-horsepower Dodge Power Dollars rebate, the Super Stock is shortchanged a few of the party pieces that still make the Demon king of the roost. It lacks the Demon's 840-horsepower race gas tune, transmission brake and specialized suspension, not to mention a single horsepower in its standard state. In return, the Super Stock picks up widened fenders, plus standard front passenger and rear seats, which were one-dollar options on the Demon.