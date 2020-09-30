The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Will Be Way Rarer Than the Demon: Report
The Super Stock will be produced for years to come, but supposedly only 200 are planned for 2020.
A Demon in all ways but a few, the 807-horsepower 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock irked more than a few owners of Dodge's last, 808-horsepower muscle halo car. What was the point of splashing out $84,995 on a Demon if Dodge was going to rehash it in cut-price form a few years later? Well, take it as you will, but Dodge is reportedly set to build a fraction as many 2020 Super Stocks as it did 2018 Demons, with plans to produce 200 versus 3,300 of the former per Motor Trend.
Priced almost $3,000 south of the Demon even before the $10-per-horsepower Dodge Power Dollars rebate, the Super Stock is shortchanged a few of the party pieces that still make the Demon king of the roost. It lacks the Demon's 840-horsepower race gas tune, transmission brake and specialized suspension, not to mention a single horsepower in its standard state. In return, the Super Stock picks up widened fenders, plus standard front passenger and rear seats, which were one-dollar options on the Demon.
But unlike the Demon, the Super Stock won't be a one-year-only affair. No, Dodge reportedly plans to put this Demon-lite into unlimited production, which is sure to reignite Demon owners' tempers. While Demon buyers still have the aforementioned goodies to lord over Super Stock owners, the aftermarket will surely offer all the Demon's tricks in due time. All that 2021-onward Super Stock buyers will miss out on is that $8,070 Dodge Power Dollars rebate, which expires in January, shortly before the seven-seater, 710-horsepower 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat hits the streets.
The Drive contacted FCA to verify the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock's production figures, and we will update when we receive confirmation.
