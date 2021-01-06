Yes, Someone Really Made a Dodge Challenger Limousine With Quad Gullwing Doors

Living by the rule of Mopar or no car makes life tough. After all, all of its top offerings like Challenger Hellcat Widebody and Durango Hellcat aren't exactly cheap nowadays. Perhaps a collective approach is best? Should members of the local Mopar car club pool their money together, they can scoop up this 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT limousine that's for sale on eBay and visit places as a group, rather than as individuals.

Converted into a limo in Florida—of course—in 2015, this limousine is a good 70 percent longer than a stock Challenger, with 140 inches (or 11 feet 8 inches) added to its midsection, more than doubling its wheelbase. Between those wheels, its builders fit two pairs of gullwing "jet" doors, which open on a fairly generic stretch limo interior. Inside, there's the usual leather (or its approximate) everywhere, bench seating for as many of your bros as you're willing to touch elbows with, a large TV, and a dry bar whose countertop—if real granite—could account for a tidy chunk of the claimed $175,000 build cost.