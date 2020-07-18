Wheelie-Popping, Seven-Second Dodge Challenger Drag Pak Delayed Until 2021: Report
Sorry to all 50 people who reserved one.
Gyms aren't the only places losing muscle this year thanks to COVID-19. According to Mopar Insiders, the Dodge Challenger Drag Pak has been delayed until 2021. This car debuted at SEMA nearly a year ago as the fourth generation of the Drag Pak, with only 50 examples being available to order.
The Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is exactly what it sounds like—a purpose-built performance bundle for customers who plan on running up their odometers one quarter-mile at a time. It's even certified for NHRA and NMCA competitions, making it a turnkey super-stock race car designed to rival the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. It's the quickest Challenger that Dodge builds in the quarter-mile, far outperforming the Demon thanks to its sticky tires and specialty transmission. It's not road legal, though, so the Demon does hold that advantage.
The go-fast package includes a supercharged Hemi V8 with 354 cubic inches of displacement. That is then mated to a T400 three-speed transmission with a Kwik-shift manual shifter, ensuring you feel every gear as you blast down the 1,320. For better weight distribution, the Drag Pak features a modified cross-member in the engine bay that lowers the car's center of gravity. Judging by the photos, however, doesn't do a great job of keeping the front wheels on the ground.
The rear-end features a fully adjustable, four-link suspension system which helps the back tires hook up when the light turns green. Coilover shocks and anti-roll bars are also adjustable for owners to tailor-tune their Drag Pak Challenger into their personalized racer. Mopar won't say how much power the Drag Pak actually makes, but we do know it's capable of an outstanding 7.5-second quarter-mile. It's a shame the year 2020 can't match that speed.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATED1,000-HP 'Hellephant' 426 Hemi Crate Engine From Mopar Costs $30K, and You Can Order It NowWhy spend the money on a new Toyota Camry when you can have a world-beating, supercharged Hemi under the hood of your project car?READ NOW
- RELATEDJeep Teases Hemi V8 Wrangler with Possible 485 HPAnd not just any Hemi—it's the 392.READ NOW
- RELATEDTurn a Lego Ford Mustang Into a Vintage Mopar or Chevy Truck With These Clever GuidesThe best part? No extra bricks are required.READ NOW