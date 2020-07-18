Wheelie-Popping, Seven-Second Dodge Challenger Drag Pak Delayed Until 2021: Report

Gyms aren't the only places losing muscle this year thanks to COVID-19. According to Mopar Insiders, the Dodge Challenger Drag Pak has been delayed until 2021. This car debuted at SEMA nearly a year ago as the fourth generation of the Drag Pak, with only 50 examples being available to order.



The Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is exactly what it sounds like—a purpose-built performance bundle for customers who plan on running up their odometers one quarter-mile at a time. It's even certified for NHRA and NMCA competitions, making it a turnkey super-stock race car designed to rival the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. It's the quickest Challenger that Dodge builds in the quarter-mile, far outperforming the Demon thanks to its sticky tires and specialty transmission. It's not road legal, though, so the Demon does hold that advantage.