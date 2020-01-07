One-Off 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Convertible Is a Drag Racer's Guilty Pleasure

The result is a car that actually looks like a legitimate factory convertible, and it even comes complete with a three-layer soft top that has a heated rear window. There are controls inside to operate the motor, which can raise and lower the roof in about 20 seconds.

With only 172 miles on the odometer, the car is virtually new, to boot. The CarFax report indicates that it's had two previous owners, the first of which flipped the car just one month after taking delivery of the Demon. Hopefully the next owner will put it to good use because no matter how rare the car, it's a shame to see it serve its sentence as a showpiece rather than a road-pounding muscle machine.