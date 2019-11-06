2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak Can Run 7s, Is Limited to Only 50 Units
Its limited production run makes it more exclusive than a McLaren Senna.
While Ford's big star at SEMA is seemingly all about looking into the electric future, Dodge is sticking with tried-and-true fossil fuels, debuting the 2020 Mopar Challenger Drag Pak—a truly unapologetic muscle car powered by a supercharged 354 Hemi V-8. This limited-run Challenger is made for one thing and one thing only: going in a straight line really gosh-darn quick.
In case you don't have an encyclopedic knowledge of Fiat-Chrysler's product history, this is actually Dodge's fourth Drag Pak Challenger to date. The first three were introduced in 2008, 2010, and 2015 and all three were based on the current-gen Challenger. Yes, the Challenger is an 11-year-old car now but we gotta give credit to Dodge for continually keeping it fresh.
Wearing a red-white-and-blue livery that tips its cap towards the muscle cars of the '70s, this latest NHRA-certified Challenger Drag Pak features an SFI-spec, body-integrated roll cage rated for quarter-mile times as low as 7.50 seconds. Its driven rear axle is held together by adjustable coilovers and an anti-roll bar, while the standard chassis-integrated wheelie bars and parachute mount keep things the right side up when the Christmas tree turns green.
Further forward, the factory drag car gets a unique engine cross member that provides a lower center of gravity and better weight distribution as well as Bilstein double-adjustable struts for the front axle. The supercharged Hemi is hooked up to a T400 three-speed transmission with Kwik-Shift and a lightened driveshaft. Race-ready brakes on all four corners, seats, power distribution software, and lighter Drag Pak-only wheels and tires will help owners dominate at the next dragway test-n-tune.
Now for the bad news: production will be limited to just 50, making the 2020 Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak ten times rarer than the McLaren Senna hypercar. How much this collectible piece of modern Americana will cost has yet to be announced.
