2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak Can Run 7s, Is Limited to Only 50 Units

While Ford's big star at SEMA is seemingly all about looking into the electric future, Dodge is sticking with tried-and-true fossil fuels, debuting the 2020 Mopar Challenger Drag Pak—a truly unapologetic muscle car powered by a supercharged 354 Hemi V-8. This limited-run Challenger is made for one thing and one thing only: going in a straight line really gosh-darn quick.

In case you don't have an encyclopedic knowledge of Fiat-Chrysler's product history, this is actually Dodge's fourth Drag Pak Challenger to date. The first three were introduced in 2008, 2010, and 2015 and all three were based on the current-gen Challenger. Yes, the Challenger is an 11-year-old car now but we gotta give credit to Dodge for continually keeping it fresh.