Top NHRA Drag Racer Kenny Delco Walks Away From Violent Crash at 196 MPH

Seasoned pro stock driver Kenny Delco in the National Hot Rod Association’s league was involved in a harrowing crash at this year’s Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals. Video footage caught his run at the Bandimere Speedway in Denver, but also the moments leading up to the accident that caused Delco to roll his car three times.

Delco had reportedly just made his leading qualifying run of just 6.972 seconds for the quarter-mile sprint when he suddenly lost control of his dragster. Thankfully, Delco walked away seemingly uninjured and under his own power.

“I’m not sure how I did it, but I got out without even taking down the window net,” Delco told reporters for NHRA’s verticals. “I guess when you’re upside down, you just want to get out as soon as you can. I had a little scratch on my side, and I was dirty from all the dust and bits of carbon fiber flying around. When I got to the hotel and cleaned up, the facecloth was all dirty. Otherwise, I really feel good. I don’t think it hit as hard as it looked.”