Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Owned by FCA Design Boss Can Be Yours for $139,995

Yet another Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is up for sale with an exorbitant asking price that makes some of the most drastic dealer mark-ups look cheap. This one's a little bit different, though, because of its condition and seller, Fiat-Chrysler design boss Ralph Gillies.

These cars are special enough already, but this one’s got a few extra tricks up its sleeve. Out of only 3,300 Demons made, this car wears chassis No. 0004. Additionally, it’s traveled just 1,032 miles and has never seen action on the dragstrip, so its condition matches its pedigree.

In an Instagram post, Gilles says he’s selling the car just two years after taking delivery to make room for “an equally devilish project," but he doesn’t elaborate any further on what that might be.

This Demon he's unloading is perhaps the perfect spec, sporting a dastardly Octane Red paint job and a black leather interior. This pairs with the car's now-legendary 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, which produces 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque on race gas. The Demon's claim to fame is that it can run a sub-10-second time in the quarter-mile from the factory.

Unsurprisingly, this Demon’s got the price to match its rarity and background as a Dodge executive’s weekend toy. Gilles is selling the car through Platinum Motor Cars in Detroit, an exotic car dealer that currently has an Audi R8, a handful of Bentleys, and well over a dozen Porsches in its inventory. The asking price is $139,995, or about $55,000 more than its original MSRP. That number is extreme even by “normal” Demon standards, where most examples are listed between $100,000 and $120,000.

There’s no clear news on how often the cars actually sell or what they’re trading for privately between collectors, but the fact that there were only 3,300 made means that prices won't be dropping any time soon.

h/t: Motor1