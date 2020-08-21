The Force Gurkha Is an Indian G-Wagen Lookalike With a Manual and Locking Diffs

Next is the Gurkha 2.2/4x4, and it uses a smaller yet more potent 2.2-liter turbodiesel four-pot. This one's based on the Mercedes OM611 and features common-rail injection, pushing it to 140 horsepower and 237 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed transmission is the only option available once again while the front and rear axles also feature mechanically locking differentials.

There's a ton of accessories on offer, too, like brushguards and, yes, even snorkels. The idea here is to survive in less-than-ideal conditions, like in the jungle or fording through rivers. An independent front suspension is fitted just like on the new G-Wagen while the rear is solid. Luckily, you won't have to worry about the Gurkha's size as two-door models have a wheelbase of just 94 inches while full four-door variants measure in at 108 inches. For reference, that's two inches shorter than a similar Jeep Wrangler in two-door spec and eight inches shorter than a comparable four-door.

The approach, breakover and departure angles are equally impressive with triple-slash maxes of 44 degrees / 30 degrees / 40 degrees on the Gurkha 2.2/4x4. A two-door Wrangler Sport weighs in at 41.4 degrees / 25 degrees / 35.9 degrees, and even a top-shelf Rubicon falls short at 44 degrees / 27.8 degrees / 37 degrees.