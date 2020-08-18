Here’s What Happens When You Drive a 40-Ton Truck Over a Five-Ton Bridge

No matter how easy you might think it is, driving a big rig is full of challenges that normal people don't have to consider. Merging into traffic when you're over 70 feet long ain't easy, and neither is coming to a sudden stop when you're traveling at interstate speeds. Semi-truck drivers should, however, have fewer problems when it comes to crossing bridges, though there's always one that scoffs at overhead clearance or, in this case, weight capacity. Always check the weight capacity.

The Pentecostal Bridge in Westphalia, Missouri fell to pieces when a tractor-trailer hauling feed drove over it, far exceeding the listed limit of five tons. Missouri Highway Patrol claimed the load itself weighed around 20 tons, not including the truck or the trailer. It's likely that the overall weight was between 70,000 and 80,000 pounds—AKA too dang much.

Larry Kliethermes, Second District Commissioner in Osage County, says he spoke with the driver who claimed he was simply trying to back his truck up. That's believable as County Road 611, where the bridge was located, is extremely narrow and no place to navigate with a Freightliner.