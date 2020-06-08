How a Semi-Truck Hauls a 235-Foot, 335,000-Pound Super Load Down Public Roads

Driving a semi ain't easy, no matter what's behind the truck. From a load of logs to a reefer trailer full of food, each brings with it a set of struggles that are unavoidable when you weigh 30 times more than the cars passing by you. It gets especially tricky when hauling oversize loads that are even more cumbersome, whether it be for their width or their length. Some are both, though, like this 335,000-pound toll gantry "super load" that just so happens to measure 235 feet long.

The Buchanan Hauling & Rigging team managed to move this enormous structure from Central Florida to Port Saint Lucie on the state's eastern coast. As if the long distance wasn't challenging enough, the first leg of the trip took place on two-lane roads. That means swinging wide, driving in the ditch, and relying on your trusty crew of spotters.