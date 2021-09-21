Looking for a Great Deal on a Car Seat? Graco Child Car Seats Are On Sale Right Now at Amazon
We've just discovered that right now, nearly a dozen different styles of Graco Car Seats are marked down substantially at Amazon.
The Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat grows with your child from a rear-facing harness (4-50 lbs.) to a forward-facing harness (22-65 lbs.). It features a 4-position extension panel that provides up to 5 inches of extra rear-facing legroom, allowing your child to safely ride rear-facing longer.
With Extend2Fit, the adjustable extension panel and 50-lb rear-facing weight limit allow the seat to grow with your child. 11 colors are available.
The Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat provides ten years of use. The best-selling 4Ever now features a Rapid Remove cover, an integrated belt lock-off for easy installation, and fuss-free harness storage for extra accessibility. It transitions from a rear-facing harness (4-40 lbs) to a forward-facing harness (22-65 lbs.) to a highback belt-positioning booster (40-100 lbs) to a backless booster (40-120 lbs). It's comfortable for your child and convenient for you.
The Simply Safe Adjust Harness System and 10-position headrest let you adjust the harness and headrest together with no rethreading. The 6-position recline keeps your child comfortable, while the In Right Latch system makes installation easy. Nine styles are available.
If you're looking to save space in the back seat, the Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat gives your child plenty of room to grow. The rotating cup holders simply rotate away, making the seat 10 percent slimmer to save precious back seat space. The seat is Graco ProtectPlus Engineered to help protect your little one in frontal, side, rear, and rollover crashes.
Best of all, it grows with your child, from a rear-facing harness (5-40 lb) to a forward-facing harness (22-65 lb) to a highback booster (40-100 lb). It features a 10-position headrest and a 4-position recline. Five colors are available.
The TriRide helps to keep your little one safe from baby to big kid, five to 100 pounds. The No-Rethread Simply Safe Adjust Harness System allows you to adjust the height of the headrest and harness in one motion, helping to save you time and ensure your child is properly secured. Choose the perfect headrest height from ten positions and adjust the seat to six recline positions for a better installation. The easy-to-read level indicator helps eliminate installation guesswork and the car seat is LATCH-equipped for easy installation. Two easy-to-clean cup holders keep your child's drinks and snacks close at hand, and the seat pad is comfortable and machine washable.
Removable plush head and body inserts keep your infant feeling cradled and comfortable. The steel-reinforced frame provides strength and durability for years of use. If you're looking for the ideal blend of reliability and affordability, this is the child car seat for you.
Despite being the most affordable Graco, the Contender 65 convertible car seat holds a rear-facing infant from 5-40 lbs. and a forward-facing toddler up to 65 lbs. in its 5-point harness. It features a Simply Safe Adjust harness system, which automatically adjusts both the harness and headrest height. The included latch and easy-to-read level indicator offers you hassle-free installation.
The Contender 65 features a removable head and body support, machine-washable seat pad, and two buckle positions to help keep your growing child snug and secure.