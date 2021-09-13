Get Ready for Fall and Winter Driving with Great Deals for Your Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Garage
Is your car, truck, or motorcycle ready for the change in seasons? We've collected a bunch of amazing markdowns and bargains on everything you need.
By Jon Langston September 13, 2021
- Deals
- Deals
Is your car, truck, or motorcycle ready for the fall and winter months? Right now is the ideal time to snag a great deal on winterizing items for your ride. From seat covers to tires and oil to a remarkable 67 percent mark-down on all-season windshield washer fluid, we've compiled dozens of great automotive deals just in time for shorter days, longer nights, and wetter weather.
And it's not just accessories and parts for the vehicle either, as there's a host of great deals below on tools and garage gear, such as a killer price reduction in a 5-gallon wet-dry shop vac and a 13-foot ladder — perfect for gutter cleanups.
Time to get your garage in order? Check out some of these amazing deals below and get geared up before it's too late.
Automotive
- Steptember Savings! Save up to 50% on Steps, Nerf Bars, and More for Pickups, Vans, and Jeeps / RealTruck
- Up to 50% Off Car Covers During the CarCovers.com Summer Sale
- Mobil1 Motor Oil All Types On Sale / Walmart
- Garmin RV 1090, 10" RV Navigator, Edge-to-Edge Display, Custom Routing for Size and Weight of Your RV/Trailer / $599.99 / Amazon
- Covercraft Carhartt Truck Seat Covers / From $153.99 / RealTruck
- Windex All-Season Windshield Washer Fluid, 1-gallon / $1.99 / Advance Auto Parts
- EverStart 1000 Watt Power Inverter with USB in Yellow and Black / $34.52 / Walmart
- Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat, Infant to Toddler Car Seat / $199.99 / Amazon
- Bushwacker Pocket Style Fender Flares / $50 Mail-in Rebate / RealTruck
- 10'x30' White Outdoor Canopy with 8 Removable Walls / $135.99 / eBay
- Newgam Car Headrest Pillow / $10.99 After Promo Code 6A6MKNQW / Amazon
- Scotchgard Auto Fabric & Carpet Water Shield, 20 Ounces (Two, 10 Ounce Cans)/ $12.46 / Amazon
- MOSTPLUS 130W 13000LM 4 Sides LED Fog Light H16 6000K XENON White Bulbs, 2-Pack / $19.79 / eBay
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- RAM Mounts Universal Cell Phone Holder Kit / 10% Off / RevZilla
- Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter, 18.6 Miles Long-range Battery, Powerful 300W Motor Up to 15.5 MPH, 8.5" Pneumatic Tires / $419.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Bilt Techno 2.0 Matte Black Sena Bluetooth Helmet / $239.99 / J&P Cycles
- Allstate Leather Inc. Men's Black Buffalo Leather Motorcycle Jacket / $134.99 / J&P Cycles
- Joe Rocket Women's Atomic 5.0 Textile Jacket/ $104.92 / Amazon
- Bell SRT Modular Predator Helmet / $295.96 / RevZilla
- REAX Atlas Speed Lock Tank Bag And Mounting Ring Kit / 20% Off / RevZilla
- Megaboost Batteries / 20% Off / RevZilla
- TCX Street Ace Waterproof Riding Shoes / 20% Off / RevZilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- Sun Joe SWD5000 5-Gallon 1200-Watt 7 Peak HP Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum, 5 Gal/ $39.99 / Amazon
- Etekcity Infrared Thermometer / $22.98 / Amazon
- SKIL 20V 2-Tool Combo Kit / $79.20 / Amazon
- Up to $150 off Select DeWalt Cordless Combo Kits / Home Depot
- Borescope Inspection Camera, Industrial Endoscope Camera HD 5.5mm 1080P 4.3" LCD Screen w/ IP67 Waterproof Snake Camera 16.5FT / $29.99 After Promo Code S7CO59ET / Amazon
- Titan 16037 13-Piece SAE Impact Grade Hex Bit Set/ $6.99 / Amazon
- Little Giant Ladders, Velocity, M13, 13 Ft, Multi-Position Ladder, Aluminum / $167.99 / Amazon
- WORX WG779 40V Power Share 4.0 Ah 14" Lawn Mower w/ Mulching & Intellicut (2x20V Batteries)/ $164.02 / Amazon
- Ultrawall 6ft Wall Storage Rack / $39.99 / Woot
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Kershaw Folding Pocket Knife with 3.2-Inch Black Washed High-Performance Steel Blade / $15.97 / Amazon
- Imusa Stovetop Use or Camping 0.7 Quart Aluminum Mug, Silver / $1.97 / Amazon
- Energizer Rechargeable Pen Light, 400 Lumens, USB Cable Included/ $11.99 / Amazon
- Bushnell Falcon 133410 Binoculars with Case (Black, 7x35 mm)/ $20.51 / Amazon
- Baofeng UV-5R+ VHF/UHF 2m/70cm Dual Band DTMF Dual-Dand FM Ham Two way Radio US / $23.49 / eBay
Car Toys
- 2 Fast 2 Furious Dodge Charger R/T 1970 Ultimate Speed Raceway 1:43 Scale Slot Car set / $18.50 / Walmart
- LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Ship 31109 Building Playset (1,260 Pieces)/ $84.99 / Amazon
Auto Gaming / Simulation
MORE TO READ
-
RELATEDNow Is the Time to Stock Up on Auto Emergency Equipment—Great Deals Just in Time for Rainy SeasonYou might be able to make roadside repairs in a pinch. But what about your partner, your kids, or your parents? Get prepared today.READ NOW
-
RELATEDCar, Truck, and Motorcycle Deals Specially Curated for The DriveLooking to stock up before the winter months? We've selected some great deals on auto, pickup, and bike gear here.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFriday Roundup: Savvy Riders Save Big Bucks at RevZilla, Plus Deals at Walmart, Amazon, and MoreThe motorcycle retailer's Open Box section is a boon for those who want to score great deals on moto gear and apparel.READ NOW