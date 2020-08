These Classic American Cars in Japan Have Been Parked Since the 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Disaster

On March 11, 2011, the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant was hit with a 30-foot tsunami caused by a massive earthquake. More than 150,000 people living within a 13-mile radius of the power plant had to evacuate, according to CNN. Since 2016, certain areas have been deemed safe to return, but only a fraction of the original residents have come back.

In 2019, urban exploration photographer Janine Pendleton of Obsidian Urbex Photography went on a tour of Japan. She ended up in a Fukushima district that was still largely abandoned. During her exploration, she came across a car lot with overgrown grass filled with classic American cars.

Now, classic Yankee sleds overseas are nothing new. Many Japanese enthusiasts have a passion for American iron the same way many of us obsess over JDM cars. Donut Media recently did a video report explaining the muscle car and lowrider subculture in Japan's automotive community.

Looking through the Obsidian Urbex gallery of photos, you find several iconic machines, the most obvious being a 1964 Chevrolet Impala two-door hardtop sitting on lowrider wheels parked in between two rad-era Lincoln Town Cars, also wearing lowrider Zoot Suits.