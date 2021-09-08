Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Deals Specially Curated for The Drive
Looking to stock up before the winter months? We've selected some great deals on auto, pickup, and bike gear here.
By Jon Langston September 8, 2021
Today's Deals roundup is chock-full of fantastic gifts for the auto, truck, and motorcycle enthusiast. If you love your car, pickup, or bike and want to score great deals on parts, gear, and accessories, you've come to the right place.
CarCovers.com has extended its Summer Sale! Act fast, and you can still take up to 50 percent off select, custom-fitted car covers in time for the fall and winter seasons. No matter if you've got a daily driver or a cherry muscle car, a car cover designed specifically for your vehicle is key when inclement weather strikes.
Ready to save? Check out some of the best automotive, truck, and motorcycle deals below.
Automotive
- Up to 50% Off Car Covers During the CarCovers.com Summer Sale
- Mobil1 Motor Oil All Types On Sale / Walmart
- Ionic Nerf Bars / From $159.99 / RealTruck
- GOOLOO Car Vacuum Cleaner, High Power 8000PA Strong Suction, DC 12V / $14.99 After Promo Code KUFGINTI / Amazon
- Windshield Sun Shade 63 L x 33.5" W (Silver)/ $7.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code IJQU87TP / Amazon
- Car Tire Inflator A6 Plus Tire Inflator, 110V AC/ 12V DC Portable Air Compressor / $29.99 After Promo Code DYUORUBC / Amazon
- AUTO-VOX Solar Wireless Backup Camera, 5 Mins DIY Installation, 5 Inch HD Monitor with Digital Wireless Signal and HD Image / $112.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code IFWA2GA6 / Amazon
- Camco Wheel Chock With Rope For Easy Removal (Pack of 2) / $2.88 / Amazon
Motorcycle Parts, Gear, and Apparel
- Fox Racing Closeout Gear / RevZilla
- Joe Rocket Women's Atomic 5.0 Textile Jacket/ $104.92 / Amazon
- Bell SRT Modular Predator Helmet / $295.96 / RevZilla
- REAX Atlas Speed Lock Tank Bag And Mounting Ring Kit / 20% Off / RevZilla
- Megaboost Batteries / 20% Off / RevZilla
- Vance & Hines Pro Pipe Exhaust For Harleys / 10% Off / RevZilla
- TCX Street Ace Waterproof Riding Shoes / 20% Off / RevZilla
- RAM Mounts Universal Cell Phone Holder Kit / 10% Off / RevZilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- LAUNCH Creader 3001 OBD2 Scanner / $15.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 25FNFBJU / Amazon
- ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced OBD II Scanner Car Engine Fault Code Reader CAN Diagnostic Scan Tool-Black/ $17.84 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- EZRED NK15-OR ANYWEAR Rechargeable Neck Light for Hands-Free Lighting / $41.47 / Amazon
- VIGRUE 19-in-1 Ratcheting Screwdriver Set, S2 professional-grade Multi-Bit Screwdriver / $9.99 After Promo Code 5U94MP2D / Amazon
- LED Garage Lights - JOYSON 10000LM Super Bright 100W Deformable LED Garage Ceiling Lights / $12 After Promo Code 70P6UWB4 / Amazon
- Pulsar 12,000W Dual Fuel Portable Generator with Electric Start, CARB Approved / $859 / Walmart
- TACKLIFE Cordless Screwdriver / $25.99 / Walmart
- Best Choice Folding Steel 3-Step Stool Ladder / $64.99 / Walmart
- Central Machinery 30 In. Pedestal High-Velocity Shop Fan / $124.99 / Harbor Freight
- RightHand Tool Storage Rack, 8 Piece Garage Organizer / $44.99 / Walmart
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Up to 50% Off Fishing and Outdoor Gear in the Grundéns Outlet / Grundéns
- CRKT Apoc EDC Folding Pocket Knife / $54.87 / Amazon
- Cold Steel Tactical Katana Machete / $30 / Amazon
- CRKT Gungho Tanto Folding Knife / $19.99 / Sierra
- Stanley Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein, 24oz, Hammertone Green/ $18.71 / Amazon
- Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5 inch Charcoal Grill / $299 / Walmart
- Flame King Propane Tank Gauge Level Indicator / $12.28 / Amazon
- Stanley Adventure All-in-One Two Bowl Camp Cook Set / $34.70 / Walmart
Games / Gaming
- F1 2021, Electronic Arts / Playstation or Xbox / $50.94
