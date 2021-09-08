Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Deals Specially Curated for The Drive

Today's Deals roundup is chock-full of fantastic gifts for the auto, truck, and motorcycle enthusiast. If you love your car, pickup, or bike and want to score great deals on parts, gear, and accessories, you've come to the right place.

CarCovers.com has extended its Summer Sale! Act fast, and you can still take up to 50 percent off select, custom-fitted car covers in time for the fall and winter seasons. No matter if you've got a daily driver or a cherry muscle car, a car cover designed specifically for your vehicle is key when inclement weather strikes.