The Drive Deals: Your Source for Unbeatable Bargains on Parts, Tools, Tires, and All Things Automotive
Three times a week we compile the best bargains, markdowns, and must-haves for car lovers — and those who love us.
Have you been to the all-new The Drive Store yet? Recently revamped and refreshed, our online shop is your go-to destination for all things The Drive! From t-shirts and hats to stickers and garage gear, now you can get all your favorite The Drive swag in one place. Rep the Slash!
Shameless self-promotion aside, we've got a ton of fantastic automotive, truck motorcycle, and RV deals listed below. Three times a week we compile the best bargains, markdowns, and must-haves for car lovers — and those who love us. And you can find them all right here.
It's time to start thinking about driving in inclement weather, and what it takes to keep you, your vehicle, and your loved ones who ride with you safe and secure no matter the conditions. From winter wiper blades to all-season tires to a killer deal on an emergency roadside safety kit, The Drive has all the great deals on necessities and supplies to get you through the hard-driving months ahead.
So check it out below, and three times each week. If you're looking for unbeatable auto deals, you've come to the right place. Welcome to The Drive Deals.
Automotive
- The Drive Store is now LIVE! / T-shirts, stickers, & more / The Drive
- Combine Tire Deals for up to $170 in Savings / Discount Tire Direct
- Wiper Blades / 15% Off After Promo Code SCW20U10 / Advance Auto Parts
- Step-Tember! Running Boards, Nerf Bars, and Hitch Steps on Sale / RealTruck
- Michelin Endurance XT Advanced Silicone Wiper Blades / $17.97 / Walmart
- Anker ROAV Dual Dash Cam Duo, Dual FHD 1080p Dash Cam for Uber, Front & Interior Wide Angle Car Cameras / $69.99 / Amazon
- Autel OBD2 Scanner Car Diagnostic Code Reader Battery Tester / $89.99 / Walmart
- STDY Car Roadside Emergency Kit / $39.99 / Amazon
- Segawe Black Car Floor Mats Sets, 2 Front + 1 Rear + 1 Cargo Mat for SUVs, Trucks, & Vans / $39.99 / Walmart
- Rugged Ridge Floor Mats / Starting at $25.49 / RealTruck
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Dunlop, Metzeler, Shinko, and Michelin Motorcycle Tires on Sale / J&P Cycles
- FOX Racing Dirt Gear & Casuals / Closeout / RevZilla
- Roland Sands Jagger Jacket / $250 / CycleGear
- Dianese 20% Off Select Styles / RevZilla
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit / 50% Off / RevZilla
- Shoei GT-Air II Crossbar Helmet / $559.99 / RevZilla
- Iron Workers Rider Cargo Pants / $99.99 / RevZilla
- GLX Unisex-Child GX623 DOT Off-Road Gear Combo for Kids Helmet, Gloves, Goggles / $77.14 / Amazon
- Dainese San Diego Perforated Leather Jacket / $399.96 / $100 OFF / CycleGear
- TCX Street Ace Waterproof Riding Shoes / $127.99 / RevZilla
- ZenStyle 1100 Lbs Motorcycle Scissor Jack Lift Wide Deck / $72.99 / Walmart
Tools / Garage Gear
- Up to $50 off Select Ryobi Outdoor Power Tool Bundles / Home Depot
- CDH 21V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench with 1/2" Chuck, Max Torque 206 ft-lbs (280N.m), 6.0A Li-ion Battery, 4Pcs Driver Impact Sockets, Fast Charger and Tool Bag / $44.99 After Promo Code 5074FSMV / Amazon
- Coleman LED Flashlight | 425-Meter Flashlight with BatteryGuard/ $17.19 / Amazon
- 3M Aura Particulate Respirator 9205+ N95, 20/Pack/ $27.75 / Amazon
- 6 Socket Organizer Tray Rack Storage Holder Tool Set Metric SAE 1/4" 3/8" 1/2" / $15.99 / eBay
- Easy Shed Kit Builds 6'–14’ Widths Any Length, 2x4 DIY EZ Framer Kit / $33.49 / Amazon
- Fahrenheat FUH Electric Heater for Garage, Factory, Basement, Warehouse, and Outdoor Use, Beige/ $219.69 / Amazon
- Bora 40" Parallel Clamp Set, 2 Pack of Woodworking Clamps with Rock-Solid, Even Pressure / $73.99 / Amazon
RVs / Road Tripping / Travel
- SolidRF Cell Phone Signal Booster Kit for RV and Home / $ 185.49 / Amazon
- MaxxHaul Hitch Mount Aluminum Cargo Carrier With High Side Rails For RVs, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Cars With 2" Hitch Receiver / $108.06 / Amazon
- Rooftop Cargo Carrier/ $113.95 / Amazon
- Ozark Trail Shiloh Multi-Compartment 35L Backpack with Insulated Cooler Compartment, Solid Pattern / $14.97 / Walmart
- Camco TST Ultra-Concentrated Orange Citrus Scent RV Toilet MAX Treatment Drop-Ins / $6.75 / Amazon
- RVMasking RV 5th Wheel Cover / $180 / Amazon
Car Toys
- LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 42122, New 2021 (665 Pieces)/ $39.99 / Amazon
-
