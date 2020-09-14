Let Jay Leno Tell You Why Packard Made the World’s Best Suspension in 1955

Having stuck to its ancient cast-iron side-valve flathead straight-eight engines for too long, by the mid-1950s, Packard had lost its ground both to GM's Cadillac and Ford's Lincoln divisions, only to get further hit by the launch of Chrysler's separate Imperial brand in 1955. For the same year, however, Packard made its last hurrah by introducing Torsion-Level Ride, the world's smoothest suspension system using torsion bars instead of coil springs.

Available only as a cabrio with either dual or tricolor paint jobs, the 1955 Packard Caribbean also featured a new, 352-cubic-inch V8 with a pair of four-barrel carburetors for 275 horsepower, and the upgraded Twin-Ultramatic automatic transmission making the most of that torque. In the battle of land yachts, the Caribbean was easily an eight-seater contender, yet Packard dared to advertise it as a sports car. An era of wild dreams.