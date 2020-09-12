Elon Musk Claims His Son's Name 'Sounds Like a Password' During Cheeky Interview

"How is X Æ A-12?" the reporter asks. A puzzled Musk gets the reporter to repeat the question before admitting that the cryptic name sounds like a maximum-strength password.

Eventually, Musk goes on to say that X Æ A-12 is doing great and that he may bring him to the Giga Berlin when he returns in a few months.

Other outlets have spun this interview into making it seem like Musk forgot his son's name, which he didn't. This simply is a case of Musk being somewhat overwhelmed with various reporters and fans blurting out questions at him in random order. Musk might be a lot of things, but even I doubt he'd actually forget his son's name.

In the end, however, I agree that it does sound like a password or some crazy military protocol.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com