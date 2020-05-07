Here's How You Pronounce the Name Of Elon Musk's Baby: X Æ A-12

By now, you've probably heard that singer Grimes just had a baby with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and if you've been anywhere near Twitter in the past 48 hours, you probably know the kid's name as well: X Æ A-12. That's not a typo. Two questions immediately flooded the internet: what does it mean, and how the hell do you actually pronounce it? Wonder know more.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience today, Musk finally gave an answer. X is X, as in the letter. Æ is pronounced "Ash." And A-12 is A-12. Put it all together and phonetically, you get something like "Ex Ash A-Twelve Musk." So, there you go.

The video below should be cued into the right place—if it loads from the beginning, skip ahead to 0:40 to hear Musk's explanation.