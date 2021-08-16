Best Car, Tool, Toy, and Outdoor Deals for a Summer Monday—Right Now at Walmart, Amazon, and More
No matter what you're looking for, The Drive is bringing it to you right here.
By Jon Langston August 16, 2021
Lots of deals for the new week! Whether you're shopping at Walmart, Amazon, or Home Depot you can find gold today.
Home Depot is clearing out cordless combo tool kits from Ryobi, Ridgid, and many more for up to $60 off. Blink Smart Security cameras are marked down up to 33 percent off today at Amazon, and you can now get your hands on Amazon's awesome new Echo Auto for just twenty bucks!
There are also plenty of deals for the home and outdoors, including a blowout of patio heaters at Walmart, Wagner paint sprayers at Amazon on sale, and a truly cool DJI drone at Amazon for just $299 at Amazon.
Ready for the deals? Click below!
Automotive
- Echo Auto / $19.99 / Amazon
- Nilight TR-04 Truck Tailgate Bar 60" Triple Row 504 LED Strip with Red Brake White Reverse Sequential Amber Turning Signals Strobe Lights / $37.25 / Amazon
- 2 Layer Car Cover Fitted Indoor OutDoor Light Weight Sun Dust UV Rays Breathable / $21.99 / eBay
Tools / Garage Gear
- Up to $60 off Select Cordless Combo Kits from Ryobi, Ridgid and More / Home Depot
- Save to 33% on Blink Home Security Smart Cameras / Amazon
- Happybuy Single Horn 66Lbs Cast Steel Blacksmith Anvil / $124 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Husky 144-Tooth Ratchet Set with EVA Tray (3-Piece) / $44.97 / Home Depot
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece/ $89 / Amazon
- 2-Pack LED Garage Lights, 3 Adjustable Panels, 6000LM Deformable, 6500K Ultra Bright / $14.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Yosoo 12Pcs/Set 8-19mm Flex Head Ratcheting Wrench Set / $39.39 / Walmart
- Weller WE1010NA Digital Soldering Station / $109.99 / Walmart
- Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Alloy Steel Screw Driver Bit Set (99-Piece) / $24.88 / Home Depot
- DEWALT Right Angle Attachment, Flex Shaft, 12-Inch / $16.78 / Amazon
- Dremel MM50-01 Multi-Max Oscillating DIY Tool Kit with Tool-LESS Accessory Change- 5 Amp- Multi Tool with 30 Accessories / $73.97 / Amazon
- Dremel 4300-5/40 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit with LED Light- 5 Attachments & 40 Accessories- Engraver, Sander, and Polisher / $83.39 / Amazon
- Lang 972 40 Piece Fractional and Metric Thread Restorer Kit/ $52.55 / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER Cordless Drill Combo Kit with Case, 6-Tool / $139 / Amazon
- Husqvarna 120 Mark II 14 in. 38.2cc 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw, Certified Refurbished/ $134.99 / eBay
- Sun Joe 10-inch Electric Chain/Pole Saw / $63.99 / Woot
- Wagner 0580002 Control Pro 190 Paint Sprayer, High Efficiency Airless Sprayer with Low Overspray/ $280.50 / Amazon
- Bell + Howell Bionic Floodlight Motion Sensing Outdoor Light with Remote Control / $29.99 / eBay
- Kwikset 99070-101 Powerbolt 2 Door Lock Single Cylinder Electronic Keyless Entry Deadbolt / $41.62 / Amazon
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Speaker with Bluetooth (2-Pack) / $24.97 / Home Depot
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- SVBONY SV28 Spotting Scopes with Tripod, 25-75x70 / $55.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Ozark Trail 28L Gainesville Backpack / $9.97 / Walmart
- Ozark Trail 3 Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set, Pre-seasoned (8", 10.5", 12") / $14.95 / Walmart
- Tall Mocha Mainstays Patio Heater / $119 / Walmart
- Mainstays Large Outdoor Patio Heater / $109 / Walmart
- Char Broil Performance Grill Cover, 5+ Burner Extra Large/ $15.99 / Amazon
- Ivation Stainless Steel Tray Electric Food Dehydrator Machine - 6 Trays - 480w / $84.99 / Amazon
Toys
- DJI Mini SE - Camera Drone with 3-Axis Gimbal, 2.7K Camera, GPS, 30-min Flight Time, Reduced Weight, Less Than 0.55lbs / $299 / Amazon
- Segway Electric Scooters On Sale / Woot
- LEGO Star Wars at-at vs. Tauntaun Microfighters 75298 Building Kit (205 Pieces)/ $18.48 / Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars at-at 75288 Building Kit (1,267 Pieces)/ $140.85 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Project CARS 3 - Xbox One / $16.99 / Amazon
- HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System/ $799 / Amazon
- HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality System/ $1090.48 / Amazon
- Refurb MSI RTX Gaming Desktops On Sale / Woot
- EVOO Gaming 15.6” Laptop, FHD, 144Hz, Intel Core i7-10750H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, THX Spatial Audio, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, RGB Backlit Keyboard, HD Camera, Windows 10 Home, Black / $1049 / Walmart
Road Tripping / Travel
- Osprey Arcane Small Laptop Backpack, Stonewash Black/ $62.99 / Amazon
- Simple Modern Legacy Backpack with Laptop Compartment Sleeve for Men Women Work School College, Slate, 25 Liter/ $22.59 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release) / $99.99 / Amazon
- Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (55U8G, 2021 Model) / $949.99 / Amazon
- Samsung 43" AU8000 Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV - 3 HDMI (2021)/ $391 / eBay
- JBL Speakers and Soundbars On Sale / Woot
