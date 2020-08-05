Nostalgia Alert: Micro Machines and Fold-Out Super Van City Are Back In Stores

Back in Dec. 2019, when many of us still expected 2020 to be a banger of a year, Hasbro lit up some long-forgotten neural pathways when it announced the return of the Micro Machines line of toy vehicles. And while most people's expectations for 2020 haven't played out, Hasbro's lived up to its word and put Micro Machines on store shelves across the United States.

Launched in 1988 by Galoob, the Micro Machines line quickly became America's bestselling brand of toy cars, with its sales even eclipsing Hot Wheels, Matchbox, and Majorette combined. After Hasbro acquired Galoob, the brand lost its touch, and gradually faded into near-irrelevance by the mid-2000s. But now that Millennials—like the Baby Boomers before them—are reaching the age of nostalgia, Hasbro sees it as the right time to relaunch Micro Machines, with one of the line's greatest hits as its flagship product: Super Van City.