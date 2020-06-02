These Downhill Die-Cast Car Races Are More Exciting Than Most F1 Grands Prix

As parts of the world emerge from pandemic shutdowns, racing is gradually coming back on the menu. Regional American series started racing again in late April, while NASCAR has been back in business since mid-May. Formula 1 will also return soon after nearly seven months without a race. Between now and then, though, there will still be days to fill, and if you have an appetite for racing that can't be satisfied by anything else, you should turn to YouTube channel 3Dbotmaker. There, you'll find literally hundreds of races starring an unusual choice of car—diecasts.

This sort of grown-up pinewood derby is the brainchild of Adriel Johnson, who got the idea for his videos from similar races uploaded to YouTube. Johnson, however, elected to take the hobby of diecast racing to the next level by building a custom downhill track, one with corners of varying radii, 1:64-scale scenery and, of course, full timing equipment to accurately determine winners.