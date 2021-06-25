Auto Deals of the Week: Home Depot, Northern Tool, Revzilla—and Fast & Furious Returns! 

We've got the best in automotive parts and accessories on sale below. Deals for Days might be over, but Walmart is still offering 30 percent off select tires from Hankook, Conti, Bridgestone, and Michelin . Tools and garage gear are on sale, too. Additionally, there's plethora of camping and tactical deals, to gear you up for summer adventures.

Summer is here! With the Fourth of July holiday rapidly approaching, The Drive is committed to bring you the best automotive deals and bargains you need to tackle around-the-house chores, fix that lingering car issue, or just get your garage, shop, and yard prepped for the long, hot days ahead.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

And of course, the holiday sales! Home Depot's annual mammoth 4th of July Sale is in full swing, so you can stock up on everything you need for the home, garage, and backyard. Tools from Ryobi, Milwaukee, and DeWalt are marked down, as well as appliances and garage gear too, like racks and shelves, air compressors, shop fans, and power tools.

Northern Tool's 40th Anniversary sale rolls along, with great bargains on hand and power tools. And with orders over $100, you'll score a free gift card with your purchase to make the deals even sweeter.

Fast & Furious fans rejoice! The latest installment in the blockbuster series drops today, and you can celebrate by scoring up to 52 percent off the 8-movie bonus pack at Amazon. Whether you choose Blu-Ray, DVD, 4K, or a streaming package from Amazon Prime, you'll save big bucks on F&F titles right now—that's today only, so put the metal to the metal right now.

Here are all the best auto, car, and garage deals for the weekend, courtesy of your friends at The Drive!

