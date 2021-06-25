Auto Deals of the Week: Home Depot, Northern Tool, Revzilla—and Fast & Furious Returns!
Tools, gear, and more—plus, pick up the blockbuster F&F 8-movie pack for more than 50 percent off at Amazon, today only.
Summer is here! With the Fourth of July holiday rapidly approaching, The Drive is committed to bring you the best automotive deals and bargains you need to tackle around-the-house chores, fix that lingering car issue, or just get your garage, shop, and yard prepped for the long, hot days ahead.
We've got the best in automotive parts and accessories on sale below. Deals for Days might be over, but Walmart is still offering 30 percent off select tires from Hankook, Conti, Bridgestone, and Michelin. Tools and garage gear are on sale, too. Additionally, there's plethora of camping and tactical deals, to gear you up for summer adventures.
And of course, the holiday sales! Home Depot's annual mammoth 4th of July Sale is in full swing, so you can stock up on everything you need for the home, garage, and backyard. Tools from Ryobi, Milwaukee, and DeWalt are marked down, as well as appliances and garage gear too, like racks and shelves, air compressors, shop fans, and power tools.
Northern Tool's 40th Anniversary sale rolls along, with great bargains on hand and power tools. And with orders over $100, you'll score a free gift card with your purchase to make the deals even sweeter.
Fast & Furious fans rejoice! The latest installment in the blockbuster series drops today, and you can celebrate by scoring up to 52 percent off the 8-movie bonus pack at Amazon. Whether you choose Blu-Ray, DVD, 4K, or a streaming package from Amazon Prime, you'll save big bucks on F&F titles right now—that's today only, so put the metal to the metal right now.
Here are all the best auto, car, and garage deals for the weekend, courtesy of your friends at The Drive!
- Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection [Blu-ray] / $28.99 / Amazon
- Home Depot 4th of July Sale / Home Depot
- Northern Tool 40th Anniversary Sale
Automotive
- Up to 30% Off Select Tires from Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, Hankook, and More / Walmart
- Amazon Basics Adjustable 36-Inch Bungee Cords, Black, 2 Packs of 10 (20-Piece) / $17.08 / Amazon
- NRG Innovations SRK-200BK Quick Release Steering Wheel Hub 2.0 / $76.99 / Amazon
- EMF Meter, Meterk Handheld Electromagnetic Field Radiation Detector / $24.49 After Promo Code 3BUBG9UP / Amazon
- 32-Inch 180W Curved LED Light Bar / $34.95 / eBay
- Compustar 2-Way Remote Start System / $279.99 / Best Buy
- DBPOWER 800A 18000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter (up to 7.2L Gas, 5.5L Diesel Engine) Battery Booster / $46.49 After Promo Code MUN8I5OB / Amazon
Moto
- Alpinestars Core Airflow Jacket / 20% Off / $471.96 / Revzilla
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit / 50% Off / $39.99 / Cyclegear
- Stockton Magnetic Rechargeable LED Flashlight / $11.99 / Cyclegear
- BILT Max Speed Leather Gloves / 20% ($10.00) Off / $39.99 / Revzilla
- HyperKewl Sport Cooling Vest / $45.95 / Revzilla
- ILM Modular Flip Up Motorcycle Helmet / $64.99 / eBay
- Biltwell Moto 2.0 Goggles / $39.95 / Revzilla
- FREE Shipping on All Motorcycle Part and Accessory Orders at J&P Cycles / Use Promo Code FREESHIP
- Cardo PackTalk BOLD JBL Headset / 15% Off / $288.96 / Revzilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- AmazonCommercial, 2000LM, Compact & Portable LED Work Light, 120V, 20W, 4000K, cool white, 50000H, ETL / $19.69 / Amazon
- Husky Mechanic's Tool Set (230-Piece) / $99.00 / Home Depot
- Milwaukee 3/8 in. and 1/4 in. Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Set with PACKOUT Case (106-Piece) / $279 / Home Depot
- RIDGID 12 Gal. 5.0-Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum with Filter, Hose and Accessories / $69.97 / Home Depot
- HART 20-Volt Cordless Workshop Hand Vacuum Kit (1) 20-Volt 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery / $59 / Walmart
- DEWALT MAXFIT Screwdriving Set with Sleeve (30-Piece)-DWAMF30 / $9.97 / Home Depot
- Work Sharp Knife & Tool Sharpener / $55.96 / Amazon
- Extra 15% off Certified Refurbished Power Tools with Promo Code JULY4SAVINGS / eBay
- Extra 15% off Certified Refurbished Lawn Tools with Promo Code JULY4SAVINGS / eBay
- Portable Air Conditioner, 8000 BTU Portable AC / $227.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code HKRYTBXR / Amazon
- Juggernaut Storage 36"W x 18"D x 56"H 4-Shelf Resin Shelving Unit, 600 lb Capacity / $37.88 / Walmart
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Streamlight 66148 Stylus Pro USB UV Rechargeable Pen Light with 120V AC Adapter, USB Cord and Nylon Holster / $49.20 / Amazon
- LEXIVON V9 Camping Hatchet, 9-Inch Axe with Sheath / $15.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo / $39.96 / Walmart
- Razorri Flat Base Blade Sharpening Stone Kit / $24.99 / Woot
- Razorri Angled Base Blade Sharpening Stone Kit / $29.99 / Woot
- Razorri Wood Carving Tool Sharpening Stone Kit / $18.99 / Woot
- Champion Power Equipment 4650-Watt Remote Start Gasoline RV Ready Inverter Gas Powered Generator with Quiet Technology / $799 / Home Depot
Gaming / Simulation
- Horizon Chase Turbo / FREE / Epic Games
- EVOO Gaming 15.6" Laptop, FHD, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, THX Spatial Audio, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM / $549 / Walmart
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse 8500K DPI Optical Sensor - 62g Lightweight Design - Chroma RGB Lighting - 6 Programmable Buttons - Anti-Slip Grip Tape Included - Classic Black / $24.15 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC / $209.99 / Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
-
