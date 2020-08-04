No Fans at This Year's Indianapolis 500 Race

The 104th running of the Indy 500 was set to be new owner Roger Penske's lifelong dream come true. Sadly, a virus that's now responsible for killing over a half-million people around the world has had the last laugh, and the 2020 Indy 500 will ultimately be held without spectators.

When 2019 was coming to a close and news broke of Penske's move to buy the iconic oval along with the IndyCar series, everyone expected the 2020 Indy 500 to be one of the biggest, the best, and quite possibly the most impeccably-coordinated 500 in ages. After all, the Captain doesn't like things half-assed.

However, once the coronavirus landed in America, it became clear that stuffing over 300,000 people (if not more) in what's essentially a huge cereal bowl would not be feasible. So the decision was made to limit capacity to only 50 percent, and eventually, 25 percent.

Today, it's been confirmed that for the first time since 1911, the world-famous 500-mile race will not have any spectators on its many grandstands.

"What I hope people recognize is that we've done everything possible to be able to do it with fans," Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Mark Miles told IndyStar. "This plan will go down as the model for how to do a mass gathering under these circumstances if it were possible.

"We've said all along that we had to hang in there and see if the public health situation would allow us to do it, and we're at least as disappointed as all the fans that we can't have them there this year."

We're continuing to add to this story as it develops.

