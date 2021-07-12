Today's Deals on Car and Truck Parts, Tools, and Garage Gear from Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, and More
Nab the best deals for car, truck, and moto lovers right here, three times a week.
If you're in the market for new tools, new tech, new automotive gear, or new motorcycle parts and apparel, you've come to the right place. The Drive's ace Deals team brings you the best deals daily that the internet has to offer. All the things car folks love are on sale right here, right now.
It doesn't matter if you're a truck lover, a car nerd, or a two-wheel fanatic, our specially selected and curated deal round-ups bring you the best deals on parts, tools, and accessories. And if you're a motorcyclist, either on the highway or off the pavement, you've got it made right here, too. The best deals on motorcycle gear and apparel are assembled below, including a Captain America helmet from HJC (get it, assembled, like Avengers, we're so witty), which is 50 percent off at Revzilla right now!
The best deals happen right here every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but stay tuned on Tuesdays and Thursdays, too, for hot Spotlight deals on products we know you'll love because we've tried them and love them, too.
Ready to start saving? Summer is in full swing, and if you're prepping for your annual summer road trip, we've got all the accessories, gadgets, and emergency gear to help you have the best road trip possible. Here are today's best automotive and car deals from your friends at The Drive.
Cars & Trucks
- Rain-X Windshield Wipers 15% Off - All Varieties / From $21.10 / Amazon
- Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seats / $278.99 / Amazon
- Summer Sale! 10% Off Orders over $250 with Code "Hot10" / Morris 4x4 Center
- Liquid Wrench Lubricating Oil / $2.25 / Advance Auto Parts
- Bardahl No-Smoke Plus Stop Leak Oil Treatment / $2.75 / Advance Auto Parts
- Vantrue N2S Dual 2.5K Dash Cam with GPS / $190 after on-page coupon / Amazon
- Wheelor TILD1602-SK Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor / $24.99 / Amazon
Automotive Tools / Garage Gear
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver Kit with One 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger and Bag / $99 / Home Depot
- 12" DeWALT Right Angle Flex Shaft Drill Attachment / $16.80 / Amazon
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries, Charger, and Bag / $139 / Home Depot
- Plews Lubrimatic Fluid Quart Pump / $6.99 / Amazon
- Gear Wrench 22 Piece 1/4" Drive Socket Wrench Set, SAE/Metric / $14.99 / Advance Auto Parts
- Amico 4-Pack 50W LED Shop Light with 3 Ultra Bright Adjustable Panels / $22.49 after on-page coupon / Amazon
- Pulsar PG2300iS 2,300 Watt Portable Small Gas Powered Inverter Power Generator / $369 / Walmart
- ANNKE C800 PoE 4K Security Camera w/Audio / $74.99 / Amazon
- Husky 50 ft. /lbs. to 250 ft. /lbs. 1/2 in. Drive Torque Wrench / $49.97 / Home Depot
- Pro-LifT F-2315PE Grey Hydraulic Trolley Jack Car Lift / $35.99 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear, Tools, Parts, and Apparel
- Save on Motorcycle Tires from Dunlop, Metzeler, Avon, Michelin, Pirelli, Shinko, and more / J&P Cycles
- Icon Airform Sacrosanct Helmet / $134.99 / Revzilla
- Saddlemen Tactical Back Seat Sissy Bar Bag / $208.80 / J&P Cycles
- Dainese Laguna Seca 4 Perforated Race Suit / $944.97 / Revzilla
- Hide & Drink, Rustic Brown Leather Handlebar Bag / $56 / Amazon
- Trackside Rear Paddock Stand / $89.99 / Revzilla
- Dynojet Black Power Vision Tuner / $449.99 / J&P Cycles
- Kuryakyn Longhorn Offset Dually Highway Pegs with Magnum Quick Clamps / $179.99 / J&P Cycles
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit / $39.99 / Revzilla
- HJC RPHA 11 Pro ‘Captain America’ Helmet / $479.99 / Revzilla
- S&S Cycle Super 'E' Complete Carburetor Kit / $618.26 / J&P Cycles
- BILT Dexter Shoes / $44.99 / Revzilla
- Le Pera Kickflip Seat / From $377 / J&P Cycles
- Alpinestars GP Pro Airflow Leather Jacket / $479.96 / Revzilla
- Two Brothers Racing Comp-S 2-1 Exhaust System / From $645.99 / J&P Cycles
Outdoor / Camping / Tactical
- ThruNite TC20 3800 High Lumens Tactical Flashlight / $89.95 / Amazon
- Mac Sports Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon / $83.83 / Amazon
- Cold Steel All-Purpose Axe with Hickory Handle / $22.99 / Amazon
Tech / Gadgets / TVs / Streaming / Entertainment
- Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility / $899.99 / Amazon
- Sony A80J 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibility / $1,798 / Amazon
- Philips HTL1520B Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer and HDMI ARC / $69.88 / Walmart
- DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone FlyCam Quadcopter UAV with 2.7K Camera, 3-Axis Gimbal, GPS, 30min Flight Time / $399 / Amazon
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S - PC Gaming Headset / $89.99 / Amazon
- Sennheiser RS120 II On-Ear Wireless RF Headphones with Charging Cradle / $80.54 / Amazon
Health / Fitness
- Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell 45lbs Non-Slip Dumbbell / $129.97 / Walmart
- Skonyon Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike with Pulse / $129.98 / Walmart
