Copart Salvage Lots in Dubai Are Like Dystopian One-Percenter Junkyards

Copart is a great place for a gearhead to waste an afternoon, but very few people see the actual lots where the cars are parked for auction. YouTuber Supercar Blondie recently toured a Copart lot—in Dubai, of all places—and the vehicles she found there were enough to make an enthusiast have jealous thoughts. Damaged and abandoned Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and all manner of Mercedes-AMG cars were on full display, and some don't even appear to be damaged.

All of the cars she shows, regardless of condition, go up for auction at some point, and some end up selling for near-unbelievable prices. The lot attendant tells Blondie that a recently dropped-off Ferrari California would head to auction with a starting price of around $30,000 and could end up selling for as little as $40,000. That’s nearly $100,000 less than comparable models on sale today, but the downside is that you never know exactly what you're getting with an as-is auction car.