Daily Deals: Massive Savings On Summer Riding Gear, Power Tools, and Echo Auto at Revzilla, Home Depot, and Best Buy
Our favorite retailers are making space for new fall merchandise, and you can take advantage today.
- Deals
- Deals
Deals on automotive, motorcycle, truck, and garage gear abound this week. All of our favorite retailers are having big summer sales. Strike quick if you want to take advantage, though, because these bargains won't last forever.
For example, Home Depot's one-day Deal of the Day is a limited-time blowout on Ridgid, Milwaukee, and Ryobi power tools. You can save up to $100 on cordless tool combo kits from all three manufacturers, plus markdowns on orbital sanders, circular saws, and much more. But this deal ends tonight at midnight PST, so if you want to take advantage of the savings, hurry and get over to Home Depot now.
Bikers can score a ton of bargains, deals, and clearance blowouts at Revzilla. Every day, Revzilla puts more and more gear and apparel in its Sale section, giving riders the opportunity to score amazing deals on gear. And with fall on the way, new products are coming in daily. So 'Zilla is blowing out a TON of summer and hot-weather riding apparel right now. Check out the latest and greatest from our buddies at Revzilla here.
And as we told you last week, Best Buy is currently offering Amazon's new Echo Auto for the ridiculously low price of just $15! Alexa sits on your dash and turns any car into a Bluetooth-connected smart car, so you can stream music and podcasts, take or make calls, and much more. This is a fantastic upgrade feature for those of us who love to drive our older cars and trucks but need to stay connected on the road. Check it out here.
Ready to save? Our favorite deals of the week are listed below.
Happy Motoring!
Automotive
- Amazon Echo Auto / $14.99 / Best Buy
- Armor All Microfiber Car Wash Mitt, 2 Pack / $9.89 / Amazon
- 12PCs Waterproof Permanent Paint Marker Pens / $10.99 / eBay
- 24" x 60" Black Carbon Fiber Vinyl Film Wrap / $14.88 / eBay
- Skar Audio VD-10 10-Inch 800W Dual 4 Ohm Shallow Mount Subwoofer / $99.99 / eBay
- Chemical Guys CLD_101_16 All Clean+ Citrus Based All Purpose Super Cleaner (16 oz) / $5.90 / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- Up to $100 off Select Power Tools / Home Depot
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Polisher, Rotary, Variable Speed, 7-Inch, 180 mm, Tool Only / $158 / Amazon
- 6 Socket Organizer Tray Rack Storage Holder Tool Set, Metric, SAE, 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" / $15.29 / eBay
- Flexzilla Pro Air Hose, 1/4 in. x 25 ft., Heavy Duty, Lightweight, Hybrid / $14.95 / Amazon
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 4 in. Clamp Fan (Tool Only) / $19.97 / Home Depot
- Multi-Purpose Dolly With 4 feet, Locking Swivel Wheels, Levels and Adjustable Base - 1100 Lbs Capacity / $30.99 / Walmart
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and Other Motorcycle Tires Are On Sale / J&P Cycles
- BILT Techno Jacket 28% ($50) Off / $129.99 / Revzilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet 34% ($229.96) Off / $449.99 / Revzilla
- Dainese Laguna Seca 4 Two Piece Race Suit 30% ($405) Off / Revzilla
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Wolverine Helmet 20% (up to $127) Off / Revzilla
- TCX Street Ace Air Shoes 19% ($30) Off / Revzilla
- K&N Air Filters, Various Sizes / From $44.99 / Revzilla
- Michelin Pilot Road 2 Tires 42% (up to $121) Off / Revzilla
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Cold Steel 21ST Spartan, Japanese AUS10A Steel, 4.5" Folding Knife / $43.10 / Amazon
- Alpina Men's Seastrong Diver Titanium/Stainless Steel Swiss Quartz Diving Watch with Rubber Strap / $374.30 / Amazon
- Bushnell PowerView 2 Binoculars / $39.99 / Amazon
- Pelican Go G10 Waterproof Case / $19.99 / Amazon
- Oakley Holbrook SHIBUYA Sunglasses / $59.53 / eBay
- Westinghouse WGen7500DF Dual Fuel Portable Generator - 7500 Rated Watts & 9500 Peak Watts - Gas or Propane Powered - CARB Compliant / $949 / Walmart
Toys
- NERF Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster, 12 Official Darts, 6-Dart Rotating Drum / $9.65 / Amazon
- XShot Excel Regenerator Foam Dart Blaster with Over 1,000 Unique Combinations (48 Darts) by Zuru / $17.49 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- LG 32" UltraGear QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz HDR 10 Monitor with FreeSync / $249 / Walmart
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6 Laptop Intel Core i7-1165G7 8GB RAM 256GB SSD / $599.99 / eBay
-
RELATEDToday's Deals from The Drive—including Amazon Echo Auto for Just $15!Let Alexa be your co-pilot and she'll turn any car or truck into a smart vehicle with hands-free phone, messaging, music, and more.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Drive Brings You the Best in Car, Truck, and Outdoor Deals from Walmart, Amazon, and MoreReady to save big? Check out our Deals roundups every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.READ NOW
-
RELATEDCool Deals for a Hot July on A/Cs, Tools, Tires, and Gear from Walmart, Amazon, and MorePlenty of automotive and truck deals abound. But a new air conditioner in your garage or shop is sure to bring sweet relief.READ NOW