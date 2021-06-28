The Best Auto Deals This Week from Amazon, Revzilla, and More

Highlighting this week's deals is the annual 4th of July Sale from Revzilla. The motorcycle outfitter and retailer has a ton of riding gear and bike needs on sale right now, including 50 percent off a bunch of apparel from Speed and Strength, as well as great closeout deals on Rokker riding gear.

The monster heatwave that's enveloping the country has the dog days of summer coming at all of us hard this week. We're trying our best to stay cool, bringing you the best deals and bargains on automotive gear, including a ton of tools and shop essentials for your driving and wrenching pleasure.

Speed and Strength's Hot Head summer riding jacket is perfect for summertime commuters. High-tensile mesh allows for plenty of airflow, while the removable waterproof liner keeps you dry in case of pop-up thunderstorms. But it doesn't skimp on the protection riders demand! Impact armor in the shoulders and elbows is included, and well as reinforced nylon panels where you need them.

Usually $130, it's marked down right now to just half that—$65. It's available in all sizes from Small to 3XL, and in five color schemes including black, red (shown), white, grey, and high-viz yellow.

Garage rats shouldn't sweat it out this summer, either. Save $50 on a portable 10,200 BTU air conditioner for your shop at eBay. Normally $330, it's just $280 right now.

Ready to save? Stay cool, and chill out with some of these great deals on automotive gear from Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Home Depot, and more.

