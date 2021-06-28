The Best Auto Deals This Week from Amazon, Revzilla, and More
The week ahead's best deals on car gear, auto equipment, and tool and garage needs.
- Deals
- Buyer’s Guides
The monster heatwave that's enveloping the country has the dog days of summer coming at all of us hard this week. We're trying our best to stay cool, bringing you the best deals and bargains on automotive gear, including a ton of tools and shop essentials for your driving and wrenching pleasure.
Highlighting this week's deals is the annual 4th of July Sale from Revzilla. The motorcycle outfitter and retailer has a ton of riding gear and bike needs on sale right now, including 50 percent off a bunch of apparel from Speed and Strength, as well as great closeout deals on Rokker riding gear.
Speed and Strength's Hot Head summer riding jacket is perfect for summertime commuters. High-tensile mesh allows for plenty of airflow, while the removable waterproof liner keeps you dry in case of pop-up thunderstorms. But it doesn't skimp on the protection riders demand! Impact armor in the shoulders and elbows is included, and well as reinforced nylon panels where you need them.
Usually $130, it's marked down right now to just half that—$65. It's available in all sizes from Small to 3XL, and in five color schemes including black, red (shown), white, grey, and high-viz yellow.
Garage rats shouldn't sweat it out this summer, either. Save $50 on a portable 10,200 BTU air conditioner for your shop at eBay. Normally $330, it's just $280 right now.
Ready to save? Stay cool, and chill out with some of these great deals on automotive gear from Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Home Depot, and more.
Automotive
- ROAV by Anker DashCam A1, 1080p FHD LCD Screen, Wide Angle Lens, Wi-Fi, G-Sensor, WDR, Loop Recording, Night Mode, Motion Detection / $38.99 / Amazon
- Skar Audio FSX65-4 300-Watt Single 6.5-Inch 4 Ohm Mid-Range Loudspeaker / $21.99 / eBay
- Skar Audio VX35-ST 3.5-Inch 300 Watt RMS High Compression Titanium Bullet Tweeters, Pair / $29.99 / eBay
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- July 4th Sale / Revzilla
- GLX Unisex-Adult GX11 Compact Lightweight Full Face Motorcycle Street Bike Helmet with Extra Tinted Visor DOT Approved (Matte Black, Large) / $53.15 / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- LG 10,200 BTU 115v Portable Shop Air Conditioner w/ Remote / $279.99 / eBay
- DEWALT 20V MAX 2-Tool Combo Kit (1.3 Ah) / $125 / eBay
- Sun Joe 24V Power Cleaner Bundle / $59.99 / Woot
- Bostitch 6-Gallon Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor / $97.99 / eBay
- Horusdy 6PC Flex-Head Double Box End Ratcheting Wrenches Extra Long Metric Universal/ $59.85 / eBay
- Elvex VV910 Polyethylene/Neoprene Safety Gloves / $4.99 / Amazon
- Cool-Living 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Installation Kit / $126 / Walmart
- Snapper Battery Mowers and More on Sale / Lowes
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Schrade Full Tang Hatchet and Mini Machete Combo with Stainless Steel Blades and TPR Handles / $19.49 / Amazon
- Swiss+Tech 8-in-1 Every Day Carry (EDC) Multi-Tool, w/Carabiner Clip / $6.59 / Amazon
- Coleman Moraine Park 6-Person Fast Pitch Dome Tent, 1 Room / $71.99 / Walmart
- Up to $100 off Select Patio Furniture / Home Depot
- Abba Patio Outdoor Swing Hammock with Mosquito Net / $269 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- VANKYO Gaming Headset with Authentic 7.1 Surround Sound / $16.99 / Woot
- Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, & PS5 / $29.99 / Best Buy
- Yangming Racing Gaming Chair, Leather High-Back Reclining Computer Chair / $89.99 / Walmart
Fitness / Health
- Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Adjustable Full Body Strength System Barbell w/ Curl Bar / $459.99 / eBay
- Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell with Handle - 20lb./ $34.99 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- onn. 65" Class 4K (2160p) UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR / $478.00 / Walmart
- Philips HTL1520B Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer and HDMI ARC / $69.88 / Walmart
- Bose Solo Soundbar II, Certified Refurbished / $101.15 after Promo Code JULY4SAVINGS / eBay
- Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System, Certified Refurbished / $113.90 after Promo Code JULY4SAVINGS / eBay
- EVOO 14.1” Ultra Slim Notebook - Elite Series, FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD / $349 / Walmart
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- New Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray / $489 / Amazon
Apparel
- PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 8 Motorsport Shoes / $34.99 / eBay
-
RELATEDThe Best Car Deals And Sales from Amazon, Walmart, and Revzilla—Auto, RV, Motorcycles, Tech, Outdoor, and MoreThe best deals on tech, tires, gadgets, toys, and more stuff for car lovers — curated daily by The Drive staff.READ NOW
-
RELATEDAuto Deals of the Week: Home Depot, Northern Tool, Revzilla—and Fast & Furious Returns!Tools, gear, and more—plus, pick up the blockbuster F&F 8-movie pack for more than 50 percent off at Amazon, today only.READ NOW
-
RELATEDWhat's the Hottest Item for Amazon Prime Day? 10 Crazy Deals On Dash CamsAmazon can't keep dash cams on its virtual shelves this Prime Day.READ NOW