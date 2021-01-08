The Drive's Best Deals of the Week
The best deals on tech, tools, gadgets, toys, and more stuff for car lovers — curated daily by The Drive staff.
With 2160p HD resolution and a 170-degree wide-angle F1.8 glass lens, this is a great deal on a highly-rated dashcam. It's got a built-in GPS that records your location and speed, and the nighttime optics are fantastic. We've seen this price fluctuate quite a bit recently, so keep an eye on it; the price you see today might drop drastically tomorrow.
Walmart is clearing out the current generation of COAST G20 LED Penlight Flashlights for $7.87 each. We can’t imagine what improvements could be made to warrant discounting these. We suggest you pick one up and never look back.
You don't need to be a pro woodworker or auto body technician to own a fantastic orbital sander. This Tacklife 5-inch random orbital comes with six 80-grit and 6 180-grit pieces of sandpaper, so it's ready to go right out of the box. With hi-po dust collection and a comfortable, compact design, it's the only sander a DIY mechanic should need for outdoor and indoor jobs. And right now, it's ten bucks off. Regularly $49.97, pick it up today for just $39.97.
A good cast iron skillet will likely outsurvive you — and your children. Before you delve too deeply into that depressing reality, buy some Lodge cast-iron skillets while they’re super cheap. An 8-Inch skillet will only set you back $9.88, the 10.5” skillet is $14.88, and the Lodge round griddle (our personal favorite for burgers) is just $14.88.
If you're a gamer — or you just want to discover what all the fuss is around Virtual Reality — then take advantage of this great deal on this Oculus Rift gaming headset. It's the #1 best-selling VR headset on Amazon, and right now it's just $299.