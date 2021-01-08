The Drive's Best Deals of the Week

The best deals on tech, tools, gadgets, toys, and more stuff for car lovers — curated daily by The Drive staff.

By The Drive Staff
car deals

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

This post was updated with fresh deals and new products on January 8, 2021.

Most everybody in the world drives something. But it takes a real car lover to get truly excited about our automobiles — and the myriad products made for them. Whether it's tools to work on them, cleaners to shine them, or gadgets to make them faster, cooler, or just more efficient, car lovers love car stuff. Even more, we love car deals.

If you're a car lover who loves car stuff, we've scoured the internet and compiled the best car deals on tools, gadgets, cleaners, electronics, outdoor gear, and much more. And they're all listed below. From car games to car gear, you will find it here. Looking for car tools or car toys? You've come to the right hub. Even beyond the automobile, you'll find deals on stuff for the garage, tool shed, and even around the yard and in the home.

These are the best car deals you can get right now. This list will be updated regularly as deals go live, so check back often. Happy motoring!

AMAZON
AZDOME UHD 4K Dash Cam
AZDOME UHD 4K Dash Cam
Check Latest Price

With 2160p HD resolution and a 170-degree wide-angle F1.8 glass lens, this is a great deal on a highly-rated dashcam. It's got a built-in GPS that records your location and speed, and the nighttime optics are fantastic. We've seen this price fluctuate quite a bit recently, so keep an eye on it; the price you see today might drop drastically tomorrow.

Automotive

WALMART
Coast G20 LED Penlight
Coast G20 LED Penlight
Check Latest Price

Walmart is clearing out the current generation of COAST G20 LED Penlight Flashlights for $7.87 each. We can’t imagine what improvements could be made to warrant discounting these. We suggest you pick one up and never look back.

Tools / Garage Gear

20% OFF
Tacklife 5-Inch Random Orbital Sander 3.0A
<strong><a href=Tacklife 5-Inch Random Orbital Sander 3.0A" title="Tacklife 5-Inch Random Orbital Sander 3.0A">
Check Latest Price

You don't need to be a pro woodworker or auto body technician to own a fantastic orbital sander. This Tacklife 5-inch random orbital comes with six 80-grit and 6 180-grit pieces of sandpaper, so it's ready to go right out of the box. With hi-po dust collection and a comfortable, compact design, it's the only sander a DIY mechanic should need for outdoor and indoor jobs. And right now, it's ten bucks off. Regularly $49.97, pick it up today for just $39.97.

Camping / Sporting Goods / Outdoors

UP TO 42% OFF
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillets
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillets
Check Latest Price

A good cast iron skillet will likely outsurvive you — and your children. Before you delve too deeply into that depressing reality, buy some Lodge cast-iron skillets while they’re super cheap. An 8-Inch skillet will only set you back $9.88, the 10.5” skillet is $14.88, and the Lodge round griddle (our personal favorite for burgers) is just $14.88.

Toys

Road Tripping / Travel

AMAZON
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset
Check Latest Price

If you're a gamer — or you just want to discover what all the fuss is around Virtual Reality — then take advantage of this great deal on this Oculus Rift gaming headset. It's the #1 best-selling VR headset on Amazon, and right now it's just $299.

Simulation / PC Gaming

Televisions / Streaming Devices / Home Theater

Wearable Tech / Personal Audio

MORE TO READ