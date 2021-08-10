If you've heard about ceramic coatings but haven't yet given one a shot, now is your chance. Mothers CMX Ceramic Spray Coating, which our Carl Malek picked as Best Value in a recent roundup, is on sale right now for a remarkable 36 percent off. Normally a (relative) bargain at around $22, you can pick up a 24-ounce bottle of Mothers CMX Ceramic Spray Coating at Amazon for just $14!

Mothers The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

In our roundup of Best Ceramic Coatings, Malek chose Mothers CMX as the Best Value, noting CMX was typically less expensive than other ceramic coatings. But he also pointed out that its ease of application makes CMX an ideal starting point for those who want to try a ceramic coating on their car or truck, but might be leery of the often tricky process of applying it. With CMX, the application process is simple: Spray it on, let it dry, and wipe it off. That's it. No buffers are needed, just a bit of elbow grease. Malek said that despite this easy application, "the resulting finish [offers] clarity, shine, and protection." And unlike some other spray-on ceramic coatings, Mothers CMX doesn't need any other products or sealants to ensure a lasting finish. Spray-on ceramic coatings won't last as long as those from a bottle or tube that are applied with an orbital buffer, but the water-beading and protection is a great investment because once it wears off in a few months (give or take), just spray it on and wipe it off again after your next car wash. Piece of cake. Yes, you'll have to apply it more often—but at this price, you can afford to!

This fits as our value pick because it’s budget-friendly and still offers some of the great features you can expect in a top-quality ceramic coating product. You don’t need much experience to apply this coating, yet the resulting finish has clarity, shine, and protection. -Carl Malek, The Drive