Don’t Miss Home Depot’s Milwaukee Power Tool Sale
One of the best power tool brands in the biz.
I've trusted Milwaukee's power tools since I started buying them myself a decade ago. At first, it was strictly because of the brand's well-known reliability, but the tools quickly proved the brand's word-of-mouth true. And while Milwaukee's tools can be pricier compared to Ryobi, they're absolutely worth it. This is why when Home Depot drops Milwaukee's prices, you should run, not walk, to the company's site and get yourself some of the best power tools around for far fewer dollars than it'd normally cost you.
Making this sale even better is that Home Depot's marked off not only Milwaukee's excellent M18 line of power tools, but also its more DIY-friendly M12 line. It's time to upgrade your power tools and get your projects back on track. Hurry, though, as I don't know how long this will last.
M12 Line
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (5-Tool) with Two 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag (43 percent off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with Two 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (20 percent off)
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit w/ Two 1.5Ah Batteries, Charger Tool Bag (28 percent off)
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8 in. Ratchet (6 percent off)
M18 Line
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5-Tool) with 3.0 Ah and 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag (63 percent off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion HIGH OUTPUT CP 3.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (34 percent off)
- M18 18-Volt 5.0 Ah Lithium-Ion XC Extended Capacity Battery Pack (6 percent off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output Battery Pack 6.0Ah (6 percent off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ Two 1.5Ah Batteries, Charger Tool Bag (15 percent off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (6-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, 1 Charger, 1 Tool Bag (33 percent off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (10-Tool) with (2) Batteries, Charger and (2) Tool Bags (41 percent off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (9 percent off)
- M18 FUEL 120 MPH 450 CFM 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower Kit with 8.0 Ah Battery, Rapid Charger (9 percent off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless String Trimmer Kit with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger (28 percent off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in. ./5 in. Grinder with Paddle Switch with (1) 5.0 Ah Battery (43 percent off)
- M18 FUEL 16 in. 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (9 percent off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill Driver Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries and Hard Case (24 percent off)
- M18 FUEL ONE-KEY 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 9 in. Cut Off Saw Kit W/ (2) 12.0Ah Batteries & Rapid Charger (22 percent off)
