Deal Alert: Gerber Knives Are 25% Off at REI Right Now
If you're in the market for the ideal EDC knife, check out this mammoth Gerber sale at REI!
This EDC go-to knife opens fast and easily, sits solidly in your hand, and is pickup-truck tough, not monster-truck heavy. It sports a 3-inch fine-edge, drop-point blade made of 7Cr18 stainless steel that makes clean, accurate cuts, and the Assisted Opening 2.0 mechanism opens fast and easily; dual thumb studs offer quick, secure opening.
Regularly $49, you can pick it up today at REI Outlet for just $36.73.
A compact pocket folder, the Gerber Index knife is built for durability and daily use. The angular handle is textured for grip, and the blade can be deployed using the dual thumb studs or by finger-flipper.
Normally $41, pick it up right now for just $29.73.
A knife first with multifunction implements second, the Gerber Obsidian fine-edge knife has a high-grade blade with dual thumb studs for 1-handed opening and a lock to keep the blade open or closed. Additional implements include cross-point and flat head screwdrivers, a file, and a bottle opener.
It usually costs $38. At REI Outlet, it's just $27.73.