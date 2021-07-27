Deal Alert: Gerber Knives Are 25% Off at REI Right Now

One of our absolute favorite outdoor gear companies, Gerber Gear has been making amazing knives, multi-tools, and more in Portland, Oregon since 1939. Gerber's problem-solving, life-saving products have long been a weapon of choice for outdoorsmen, hunters, and workers, but the explosion of the EDC (everyday carry) segment in the last decade or so has made Gerber a household name among those who know great gear.

Gerber Gear makes legendary knives. For a limited time, right now you can get your hands on some of Gerber's most popular knife models at REI for 25 percent off . Sales on quality outdoor gear like this don't come around every day, so if you want to get a Gerber, head over to REI today. And you never know, having a good quality knife on hand in your vehicle, might even save your life .

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Even better, REI is one of the most popular destinations for outdoor gear and apparel. And its REI Co-Op is the best place to buy gear directly from REI. Best of all is REI Outlet, where the Co-Op unleashes Clearance deals and sales markdowns daily. That's where you can save big bucks on all the gear you need.

Put it all together and you've got the perfect deal.

Right now, REI Outlet has a total of 14 (!) Gerber knives marked down at least 25 percent. Scratch that—technically, one is a machete. Gear that usually costs from $31 to $57 now runs from $22.73, for the handy and tough Gerber Counterpart folding pocketknife, to $42.73 for the bitchin' Gator Golok Machete. All feature Gerber Gear's lifetime warranty.

Hop on this bargain train while you can! REI Outlet deals have a way of disappearing—or selling out—unexpectedly. And with gear like Gerber, these knives are bound to go fast. Pick yours up today.