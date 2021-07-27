Deal Alert: Gerber Knives Are 25% Off at REI Right Now

If you're in the market for the ideal EDC knife, check out this mammoth Gerber sale at REI!

By Jon Langston
gerber knife cutting rope
Gerber Gear
Jon Langston View Jon Langston's Articles

Gerber Gear makes legendary knives. For a limited time, right now you can get your hands on some of Gerber's most popular knife models at REI for 25 percent off. Sales on quality outdoor gear like this don't come around every day, so if you want to get a Gerber, head over to REI today. And you never know, having a good quality knife on hand in your vehicle, might even save your life

One of our absolute favorite outdoor gear companies, Gerber Gear has been making amazing knives, multi-tools, and more in Portland, Oregon since 1939. Gerber's problem-solving, life-saving products have long been a weapon of choice for outdoorsmen, hunters, and workers, but the explosion of the EDC (everyday carry) segment in the last decade or so has made Gerber a household name among those who know great gear. 

Gerber Gear

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Even better, REI is one of the most popular destinations for outdoor gear and apparel. And its REI Co-Op is the best place to buy gear directly from REI. Best of all is REI Outlet, where the Co-Op unleashes Clearance deals and sales markdowns daily. That's where you can save big bucks on all the gear you need. 

Put it all together and you've got the perfect deal.

Right now, REI Outlet has a total of 14 (!) Gerber knives marked down at least 25 percent. Scratch that—technically, one is a machete. Gear that usually costs from $31 to $57 now runs from $22.73, for the handy and tough Gerber Counterpart folding pocketknife, to $42.73 for the bitchin' Gator Golok Machete. All feature Gerber Gear's lifetime warranty.

Hop on this bargain train while you can! REI Outlet deals have a way of disappearing—or selling out—unexpectedly. And with gear like Gerber, these knives are bound to go fast. Pick yours up today.

SAVE $12.27
Gerber Outrigger Knife
Gerber Outrigger Knife
Check Latest Price

This EDC go-to knife opens fast and easily, sits solidly in your hand, and is pickup-truck tough, not monster-truck heavy. It sports a 3-inch fine-edge, drop-point blade made of 7Cr18 stainless steel that makes clean, accurate cuts, and the Assisted Opening 2.0 mechanism opens fast and easily; dual thumb studs offer quick, secure opening.


Regularly $49, you can pick it up today at REI Outlet for just $36.73.

SAVE $11.27
Gerber Index Knife
Gerber Index Knife
Check Latest Price

A compact pocket folder, the Gerber Index knife is built for durability and daily use. The angular handle is textured for grip, and the blade can be deployed using the dual thumb studs or by finger-flipper.


Normally $41, pick it up right now for just $29.73.

SAVE $10.27
Gerber Obsidian Fine-Edge Knife
Gerber Obsidian Fine-Edge Knife
Check Latest Price

A knife first with multifunction implements second, the Gerber Obsidian fine-edge knife has a high-grade blade with dual thumb studs for 1-handed opening and a lock to keep the blade open or closed. Additional implements include cross-point and flat head screwdrivers, a file, and a bottle opener.


It usually costs $38. At REI Outlet, it's just $27.73.

MORE TO READ