Into the Wild Bus Removed By Nat'l Guard Because Hikers Kept Risking Their Lives to See It

Adventurers have flocked to the abandoned Fairbanks City Transit System Bus number 142 for more than two decades, risking their lives for a chance to see the vehicle immortalized by Jon Krakauer's non-fiction work, Into the Wild. The book, which was published in 1996, depicts the life of Chris McCandless who left his home and took to the Alaskan wilderness in an ultimately fatal journey some four years earlier. McCandless lived in the 1946 International Harvester for 114 days before being trapped by Teklanika River floodwaters, and hikers have treated the old city bus as a holy place of sorts ever since.

Thursday, though, the bus was removed via helicopter by the Alaska National Guard.

Many outdoor enthusiasts who have ventured into the woods of Denali National Park narrowly escaped while trying to find the so-called "Magic Bus." At least two have died in their hunt for the vehicle with rescue crews often being sent to recover those who fall victim to the treacherous terrain. This is why Alaska elected to airlift the bus from its longtime resting spot.

State officials explain that the dilapidated vehicle has since been "secured" in an undisclosed location.