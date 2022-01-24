Take 70% Off Milwaukee’s Toughshell and Stay Warm With This Bombardement Through The Drive's Deals
Stay warm, stay productive, and stay out of financial ruin.
Spring is just 55 days away (but who's counting?) and the crushing anxiety of having that winter project ready in time for spring is really starting to set in. Relax. It might not seem that long, but you've still got two months to bust your knuckles and get your affairs in order. If the financial means to keep moving or keep warm is what's holding you up, you've found the right place.
Today's Deals are ready to pop at the seams with savings. It's not right to waste your time, though. Let's get right into at least a few of the best offerings our team was able to nail down this morning.
You've been saving your money, waiting patiently for the right deal to pop up so that you can finally overhaul your tool collection. Well, the Home Depot just might be running the kind of sale you've been waiting for. Right now, you can save up to 40% on select cordless combo kits. Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and Rigid are all present. That means you're sure to find exactly the cordless power tools you need to start revamping that dated loadout.
It's good to expose yourself to adversity every once in a while, as it's a way to remind yourself just how hard things can be so that you can appreciate how easy modern living is. That doesn't mean it's a bad thing to make sure you're comfortable for the majority of the time and if you make a living outdoors or don’t have the luxury to work on your winter project in a climate-controlled garage, you should consider heading over to the Home Depot and picking up Milwaukee's M12 Toughshell heated jacket. You can take $70.00 off the regular price tag, meaning there's no real reason for you to go cold while getting it done.
As per usual, RevZilla is also running some killer deals that the bikers among us are not going to want to miss out on. Today, you have an opportunity to overhaul your riding gear by saving up to 50% on jackets, gloves, and more during the Dainese Winter Sale. While you might not be straddling your two-wheeler for a few more months, it's never a bad thing to save on the gear you'll need to keep your skin where it belongs.
That's about as much of your time that we're going to take up today. Don't worry, though. There are still plenty more deals going on. Check the list below for anything you don't want to miss out on.
Automotive
Up to 30% off Sealight Fog Lights and LED Bulbs at Amazon
AINOPE USB C Car Charger 30W & 30W Super Faster Charging[Smallest Sink Down][All Metal No Overheat] Car Charger Adapter USB C Car Phone Charger Compatible with Phone 13/12/iPad/Samsung S21-Black for $8.63 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code 30RS5DR9]
Phone Car Holder, DracoLight Car phone Holder Mount, Universal Cell phone Holder Clip Mount Cradle for Car Air Vent Compatible vehicle Compatible with iPhone 12 pro max/Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G/Pixel for $5.98 at Amazon [Promo Code 3QU4WJWP]
Cardo PTB00040-PACKTALK Special Edition Motorcycle Bluetooth Communication System Headset-Black, Single Pack for $249.77 at Amazon
Up to 50% Off Riding Jackets, Gloves, and More During the Dainese Winter Sale at Revzilla
Tools / Home Improvement
Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36" Z-Creeper Seat, Black for $36.48 at Amazon
Ryobi P1817 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag - -Amazon.com for $99.00 at Amazon
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger P235AK1 - The Home Depot for $49.00 at Home Depot
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8 in. 3-Speed Impact Wrench and 3/8 in. 4-Position Ratchet Kit (Tools Only) P263344 - The Home Depot for $99.00 at Home Depot
4pc Wrench Screwdriver Organizer Hand Tool Hold Storage Rack Wall Mount w/ Clips for $11.68/ea at eBay
RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Cordless 6-Tool Ultimate Automotive Starter Kit with (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, Charger and Bag for $429.00 at Home Depot
CHAPIN 61502 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer with Bonus Foam Nozzle, Translucent White for $43.28 at Amazon
Gorilla Dual Temp Mini Hot Glue Gun, (Pack of 1) for $4.49 at Amazon
Milescraft 1312 DrillBlock- Handheld Drill Guide for $7.99 at Amazon
DEWALT DW2542 1/4-Inch Hex Drive to 3/8-Inch Socket Adapter for $2.67 at Amazon
DEWALT Impact Socket Set, 23-Piece, 1/2" Drive Metric/SAE (DWMT74739) for $39.97 at Amazon
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) for $99.00 at Home Depot
Up to 40% off Select Cordless Combo Kits at Home Depot
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
5 pk Aluminum Carabiner w/ Lock 3 Inch | D Shape Heavy Duty Buckle for $8.49 at Amazon [Promo Code 157EUCPE]
Panther Vision POWERCAP 3.0 USB Rechargeable Headlamp LED Beanie for $19.99 at Amazon
Dyna-Glo Grab N Go XL Portable Heater 18,000 BTU Propane (LP) Recreational Radiant Heater for $79.00 at Walmart
Coleman Excursion Portable Cooler, 9 Quart , Blue for $9.99 at Amazon
Ozark Trail Large Swirl Tray Fishing Tackle Box 3700 - Blue for $3.44 at Walmart
Ozark Trail Medium Swirl Tray Fishing Tackle Box 3600 - Blue for $2.44 at Walmart
Schrade Full Tang Hatchet and Mini Machete Combo for $17.89 at Amazon
Camco 51685 White Regular Adirondack Portable Outdoor Folding Side Table, Perfect for The Beach, Camping, Picnics, Cookouts and More, Weatherproof and Rust Resistant for $16.00 at Amazon
Milwaukee Men's Large M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless TOUGHSHELL Black Heated Jacket (Jacket and Charger/Power Source Only) for $99.00 at Home Depot
Allen Sports Deluxe Steel 2-Child Bicycle Trailer and Stroller, Model AS2-O, Orange for $98.00 at Amazon
Summit Treestands Men's Pro Safety Harness, Medium, Black (SU83081) for $62.34 at Amazon
YITAHOME Portable Toilet 2.6 Gallon Camping RV Potty, Double Water Outlet, Press Flush Pump, for Travel, Boating, Hiking, Trips for $65.94 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
Magpul X-22 Backpacker Stock for Ruger 10/22 Takedown, Black for $73.49 at Amazon
EVEN NATURALS Premium Mosquito Head Net Mesh for $7.62 at Amazon [Promo Code 1586HY1A]
Fitness / Health
Weider XRS 20 Adjustable Bench with Olympic Squat Rack and Preacher Pad, 610 Lb. Weight Limit for $129.00 at Walmart
BalanceFrom Olympic Bumper Plate Weight Plate with Steel Hub, 45 lbs for $67.50 at Walmart
NordicTrack Commercial VU 19 Black/Gray NTEX76918 for $799.99 at Best Buy
Televisions / Streaming Devices
Sony X85J 75 Inch TV 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Native 120HZ Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and Alexa Compatibility KD75X85J- 2021 Model, Black for $1298.00 at Amazon
Sony X80J 75 Inch TV for $998.00 at Amazon
Sony X85J 65 Inch TV 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Native 120HZ Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and Alexa Compatibility KD65X85J- 2021 Model for $798.00 at Amazon
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV – 50S431 for $298.00 at Walmart
Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire Stick Firestick Fire sticks Firesticks, streaming stick for $19.99 at Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $29.99 at Amazon
Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $39.99 at Amazon
Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD for $84.99 at Amazon
Home Audio
KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speakers (Pair, Black) for $499.98 at Amazon
Tech
j5create - USB HD Webcam with 360° Rotation for $39.99 at eBay
WD 18TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive HDD, USB 3.0, Compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 & Xbox - WDBWLG0180HBK-NESN for $339.99 at Amazon
WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive Black WDBAJP0040BBK-WESN for $79.99 at Best Buy
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Black for $128.00 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular for $379.00 at Amazon
Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones, Multi-Layer 50mm diaphragms, Hi-Res Certified, Premium Finishing - Hear The Difference for $169.99 at Amazon
Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X Gaming Headset — Noise-Cancelling Microphone with Over-Ear Open-Back Design, 10 ft Detachable Cable, and Velour Earpads, Black for $119.90 at Amazon
