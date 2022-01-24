Take 70% Off Milwaukee’s Toughshell and Stay Warm With This Bombardement Through The Drive's Deals

Spring is just 55 days away (but who's counting?) and the crushing anxiety of having that winter project ready in time for spring is really starting to set in. Relax. It might not seem that long, but you've still got two months to bust your knuckles and get your affairs in order. If the financial means to keep moving or keep warm is what's holding you up, you've found the right place. Today's Deals are ready to pop at the seams with savings. It's not right to waste your time, though. Let's get right into at least a few of the best offerings our team was able to nail down this morning.

DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit (7-Tool) with ToughSystem Case (On Sale for $479.00)

You've been saving your money, waiting patiently for the right deal to pop up so that you can finally overhaul your tool collection. Well, the Home Depot just might be running the kind of sale you've been waiting for. Right now, you can save up to 40% on select cordless combo kits. Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and Rigid are all present. That means you're sure to find exactly the cordless power tools you need to start revamping that dated loadout.

Milwaukee Tool Milwaukee M12 Toughshell Heated Jacket

It's good to expose yourself to adversity every once in a while, as it's a way to remind yourself just how hard things can be so that you can appreciate how easy modern living is. That doesn't mean it's a bad thing to make sure you're comfortable for the majority of the time and if you make a living outdoors or don’t have the luxury to work on your winter project in a climate-controlled garage, you should consider heading over to the Home Depot and picking up Milwaukee's M12 Toughshell heated jacket. You can take $70.00 off the regular price tag, meaning there's no real reason for you to go cold while getting it done.