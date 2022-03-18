Save at RevZilla and Ring in the First Day of Spring With More Deals

Sunday is the first day of spring. Are you ready for it? 

By Hank O'Hop
Drive Deals
Hank O'Hop

It's Friday once again. Although it's just like any other day of the work week, we appreciate those weekend vibes rolling in, especially with spring officially kicking off over the weekend. Still, you need something to keep your brain preoccupied for the next few hours. I know the boss might be under the impression that there's real work that needs to be done, but even they're daydreaming about everything they have to look forward to while they "look over the data." You already know The Drive's Deal segment has you covered when it comes to filling your head with all kinds of wonderful ideas. So, let's get into the possibilities you can ponder over until it's finally time to punch out. 

Noco GB40
Walmart

Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump-Starter Box

With the warm weather rolling in, you're going to start putting many more miles on your car. In other words, your adventures are sure to put a beating on all the moving parts. Head over to Walmart and grab the Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump-Starter Box for $99.95. Even if you've been paying that monthly fee for roadside assistance, it's better not to wait around in a parking lot for an hour for a simple jump. I own this unit, and I can confidently say that it's well worth the investment. 

Brickhouse Security Spark
Amazon

Brickhouse Security Spark Nano 7 GPS Tracker with Magnetic Weatherproof Case

All of that roaming around just might get you into other types of trouble as well. In honor of the upcoming True Crime week, remember that car thieves are out there, and any vehicle can be lifted to make a quick buck. No matter where you live, it's not a bad idea to set yourself up with the Brickhouse Security Spark Nano 7 GPS Tracker with Magnetic Weatherproof Case for $39.95 at Amazon. It's not the only line of defense you want to lean on, but it can surely help you track down and retrieve a stolen car.  

Milwaukee Combo Kit
Home Depot

Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit With Batteries, Charger, and Bag

What about those of you who still have some odds and ends to handle before you can kick back and enjoy cruising around? Well, power tools can certainly expedite the process of buttoning that project up. If you roll over to the Home Depot, you'll find plenty of those, including the Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit With Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $199. 

BMW Enduroguard
RevZilla

BMW Enduroguard Women's Pants and Jacket on sale today at RevZilla

Motorcycle season is officially here, but you might realize you're ill equipped the second you jump on that bike. No worries. You can still take advantage of the St. Patrick's Day Good Luck Streak over at RevZilla. This event has new sales going live every day until March 20. Check out what's up on the block before paying full price for anything.  

Rook WP Boots
RevZilla

TCX Rook WP Boots

Another deal we found over at RevZilla is the TCX Rook WP Boots going for $89.99. These waterproof boots are excellent for leisurely riders who need something a little more casual without sacrificing all practicality. Actually, these are just excellent boots for many of life's situations. Those of you who aren't afraid to be called a poseur for owning the boots without the bike, much like myself, may want to check them out. 

That's about all the time I've got to ramble this morning. Besides, you guys are probably tired of me telling you what's good for your life. If I missed the mark, be sure to check the list below for more deals. 

Automotive / Moto 

Vantop 12-Inch Front and Rear Mirror Dash Cam with Built-in GPS and Voice Control for $129.99 at Best Buy

Black Jack Two-Ton Hydraulic Trolley Jack Combo Kit for $69 at Walmart

Innova CarScan Pro Bluetooth Code Reader Vehicle Diagnostic Scanner Tool for $329.99 at Walmart

Kicker D-Series 5.25-Inch 200W Two-Way Coaxial Car Audio Speakers for $139.99 at Walmart

Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set for $9.99 at Amazon

Tools / Home Improvement 

Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit With Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $199 at Home Depot

DeWalt 15-Amp Corded 12-Inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw, Blade Wrench, and Material Clamp for $399 at Home Depot

Milwaukee 12-Volt Li-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench High-Speed Ratchet and Extended-Reach Ratchet for $359 at Home Depot

DeWalt Six-Gallon 18-Gauge Brad Nailer and Heavy-Duty Pancake Electric Air Compressor Combo Kit for $199 at Home Depot

GearWrench SAE/Metric 12-Point Stubby Combination Wrench Set for $106.50 at Home Depot

Sunex Tools Slip Joint Water Pump Pliers Set for $31.11 at the Home Depot

Hart Five-Drawer Mobile Tool Chest Workbench With Wood Top for $314 at Walmart

Goplus Rolling Mechanics Tool Cart Slide Top Utility Storage Cabinet Organizer for $239.99 at Walmart

Fitness / Health 

Schwinn Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $699.99 at Best Buy

BalanceFrom Workout Exercise Fitness Weighted Medicine Ball for $33.20 at Amazon

Save up to 20 Percent on Bikes from Schwinn at Amazon

Finer Form Multi-Functional Weight Bench for $152.99 at Amazon

Up to 29 Percent Off Brita Water Bottles at Amazon

Sporting Goods / Outdoors 

Segway With 12.4 Max Operating Range and 15.5 mph Max Speed for $479.99 at Best Buy

Vbiger Waterproof Dry Bag for $19.99 at Walmart

Bestway Hydro-Force Sunspotter Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board and Kayak for $265 at Walmart

Ilure iLure Fishing Bag Multipurpose Waterproof Canvas Fishing Reel Lure Tackle Bag for $49.99 at Walmart

PeakPulse Golf Laser Rangefinder for Golf and Hunting for $75.64 at Amazon

Televisions / Streaming Devices 

Sony 65-Inch TV, 4K Ultra HD LED with Native 120HZ Refresh Rate for $898 at Amazon

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV for $298 at Walmart

TCL 32-inch 3 Series 720p Roku Smart TV for $159.88 at Amazon

LG Alexa Built-In NanoCell 90 Series 65-Inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for $1096.99 at Amazon

Personal Audio

Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones for $99 at Walmart

Bose SoundLink Color Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99 at Walmart

DeWalt Portable Radio, Bluetooth, Cordless for $169 at Amazon