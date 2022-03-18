Save at RevZilla and Ring in the First Day of Spring With More Deals
Sunday is the first day of spring. Are you ready for it?
It's Friday once again. Although it's just like any other day of the work week, we appreciate those weekend vibes rolling in, especially with spring officially kicking off over the weekend. Still, you need something to keep your brain preoccupied for the next few hours. I know the boss might be under the impression that there's real work that needs to be done, but even they're daydreaming about everything they have to look forward to while they "look over the data." You already know The Drive's Deal segment has you covered when it comes to filling your head with all kinds of wonderful ideas. So, let's get into the possibilities you can ponder over until it's finally time to punch out.
With the warm weather rolling in, you're going to start putting many more miles on your car. In other words, your adventures are sure to put a beating on all the moving parts. Head over to Walmart and grab the Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump-Starter Box for $99.95. Even if you've been paying that monthly fee for roadside assistance, it's better not to wait around in a parking lot for an hour for a simple jump. I own this unit, and I can confidently say that it's well worth the investment.
All of that roaming around just might get you into other types of trouble as well. In honor of the upcoming True Crime week, remember that car thieves are out there, and any vehicle can be lifted to make a quick buck. No matter where you live, it's not a bad idea to set yourself up with the Brickhouse Security Spark Nano 7 GPS Tracker with Magnetic Weatherproof Case for $39.95 at Amazon. It's not the only line of defense you want to lean on, but it can surely help you track down and retrieve a stolen car.
What about those of you who still have some odds and ends to handle before you can kick back and enjoy cruising around? Well, power tools can certainly expedite the process of buttoning that project up. If you roll over to the Home Depot, you'll find plenty of those, including the Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit With Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $199.
Motorcycle season is officially here, but you might realize you're ill equipped the second you jump on that bike. No worries. You can still take advantage of the St. Patrick's Day Good Luck Streak over at RevZilla. This event has new sales going live every day until March 20. Check out what's up on the block before paying full price for anything.
Another deal we found over at RevZilla is the TCX Rook WP Boots going for $89.99. These waterproof boots are excellent for leisurely riders who need something a little more casual without sacrificing all practicality. Actually, these are just excellent boots for many of life's situations. Those of you who aren't afraid to be called a poseur for owning the boots without the bike, much like myself, may want to check them out.
That's about all the time I've got to ramble this morning. Besides, you guys are probably tired of me telling you what's good for your life. If I missed the mark, be sure to check the list below for more deals.
Automotive / Moto
Vantop 12-Inch Front and Rear Mirror Dash Cam with Built-in GPS and Voice Control for $129.99 at Best Buy
Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump-Starter Box for $99.95 at Walmart
Black Jack Two-Ton Hydraulic Trolley Jack Combo Kit for $69 at Walmart
Innova CarScan Pro Bluetooth Code Reader Vehicle Diagnostic Scanner Tool for $329.99 at Walmart
Kicker D-Series 5.25-Inch 200W Two-Way Coaxial Car Audio Speakers for $139.99 at Walmart
Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set for $9.99 at Amazon
Brickhouse Security Spark Nano 7 GPS Tracker with Magnetic Weatherproof Case for $39.95 at Amazon
St. Patrick’s Day Good Luck Streak, New Sales Every 24 Hours running March 14-20 at RevZilla
TCX Rook WP Boots for $89.99 at RevZilla
Tools / Home Improvement
Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit With Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $199 at Home Depot
DeWalt 15-Amp Corded 12-Inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw, Blade Wrench, and Material Clamp for $399 at Home Depot
Milwaukee 12-Volt Li-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench High-Speed Ratchet and Extended-Reach Ratchet for $359 at Home Depot
DeWalt Six-Gallon 18-Gauge Brad Nailer and Heavy-Duty Pancake Electric Air Compressor Combo Kit for $199 at Home Depot
GearWrench SAE/Metric 12-Point Stubby Combination Wrench Set for $106.50 at Home Depot
Sunex Tools Slip Joint Water Pump Pliers Set for $31.11 at the Home Depot
Hart Five-Drawer Mobile Tool Chest Workbench With Wood Top for $314 at Walmart
Goplus Rolling Mechanics Tool Cart Slide Top Utility Storage Cabinet Organizer for $239.99 at Walmart
Fitness / Health
Schwinn Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $699.99 at Best Buy
BalanceFrom Workout Exercise Fitness Weighted Medicine Ball for $33.20 at Amazon
Save up to 20 Percent on Bikes from Schwinn at Amazon
Finer Form Multi-Functional Weight Bench for $152.99 at Amazon
Up to 29 Percent Off Brita Water Bottles at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Segway With 12.4 Max Operating Range and 15.5 mph Max Speed for $479.99 at Best Buy
Vbiger Waterproof Dry Bag for $19.99 at Walmart
Bestway Hydro-Force Sunspotter Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board and Kayak for $265 at Walmart
Ilure iLure Fishing Bag Multipurpose Waterproof Canvas Fishing Reel Lure Tackle Bag for $49.99 at Walmart
PeakPulse Golf Laser Rangefinder for Golf and Hunting for $75.64 at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
Sony 65-Inch TV, 4K Ultra HD LED with Native 120HZ Refresh Rate for $898 at Amazon
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV for $298 at Walmart
TCL 32-inch 3 Series 720p Roku Smart TV for $159.88 at Amazon
LG Alexa Built-In NanoCell 90 Series 65-Inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for $1096.99 at Amazon
Personal Audio
Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones for $99 at Walmart
Bose SoundLink Color Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99 at Walmart
DeWalt Portable Radio, Bluetooth, Cordless for $169 at Amazon