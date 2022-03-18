It's Friday once again. Although it's just like any other day of the work week, we appreciate those weekend vibes rolling in, especially with spring officially kicking off over the weekend. Still, you need something to keep your brain preoccupied for the next few hours. I know the boss might be under the impression that there's real work that needs to be done, but even they're daydreaming about everything they have to look forward to while they "look over the data." You already know The Drive's Deal segment has you covered when it comes to filling your head with all kinds of wonderful ideas. So, let's get into the possibilities you can ponder over until it's finally time to punch out.

Walmart Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump-Starter Box

With the warm weather rolling in, you're going to start putting many more miles on your car. In other words, your adventures are sure to put a beating on all the moving parts. Head over to Walmart and grab the Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump-Starter Box for $99.95. Even if you've been paying that monthly fee for roadside assistance, it's better not to wait around in a parking lot for an hour for a simple jump. I own this unit, and I can confidently say that it's well worth the investment.

Amazon Brickhouse Security Spark Nano 7 GPS Tracker with Magnetic Weatherproof Case

All of that roaming around just might get you into other types of trouble as well. In honor of the upcoming True Crime week, remember that car thieves are out there, and any vehicle can be lifted to make a quick buck. No matter where you live, it's not a bad idea to set yourself up with the Brickhouse Security Spark Nano 7 GPS Tracker with Magnetic Weatherproof Case for $39.95 at Amazon. It's not the only line of defense you want to lean on, but it can surely help you track down and retrieve a stolen car.

Home Depot Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit With Batteries, Charger, and Bag

What about those of you who still have some odds and ends to handle before you can kick back and enjoy cruising around? Well, power tools can certainly expedite the process of buttoning that project up. If you roll over to the Home Depot, you'll find plenty of those, including the Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit With Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $199.

RevZilla BMW Enduroguard Women's Pants and Jacket on sale today at RevZilla

Motorcycle season is officially here, but you might realize you're ill equipped the second you jump on that bike. No worries. You can still take advantage of the St. Patrick's Day Good Luck Streak over at RevZilla. This event has new sales going live every day until March 20. Check out what's up on the block before paying full price for anything.