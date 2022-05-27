The Drive

Best Memorial Day Sales: Save at Home Depot, RevZilla, and More

Is it really a holiday if you don’t take advantage of the discounts?

by
Hank O'Hop
May 27, 2022 11:47 AM
You're just a few hours away from a long weekend. The boss might even let you out early. Let's reinforce those good vibes. These Memorial Day sales are sure to help us do that. 

Take Home Depot's Sales event, for example. You stand to save a ton while tackling some weekend projects. You can also head to Ace HardwareRevZilla and eBay are joining in on the fun. You can score a free Sena Bluetooth unit at RevZilla with a qualifying helmet purchase, and Best Buy's got deals on GoPro action cams that you don't want to miss.

I have to be on my best behavior, so I'm going to call it quits. Check out the list for more ways to save. 

