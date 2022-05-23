The War Zone
The Drive

Treat Yourself: The Memorial Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

There’s always space in your online shopping cart for a new motorcycle helmet or an inflatable fishing pontoon boat, especially when they’re on sale.

by
Robert Bacon
May 23, 2022 12:55 PM
Deals
Memorial Day Sales
The Drive - Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

Stop what you're doing: Memorial Day sales are live. We're not talking about a few dash cams and impact drivers from the brands you usually see go on sale. There are discounts of up to 50 percent from some of the biggest automotive and hardware companies in the U.S., such as this Memorial Day sale at RevZilla where prices have been cut drastically on motorcycle gear and accessories.

If you're ready to drown in Memorial Day deals, check out the Smoky Mountain Knife Works Memorial Day Sale. There's also a Home Depot event in which you can save up to $190 off combo kits from Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Ryobi.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

I've singled out some of the best products on sale today. But make your choices fast; the most in-demand deals won't stay in stock for long.

The Garage