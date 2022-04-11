Save Up to $110 at Discount Tire Direct and More Unmissable Deals at Amazon

If you're suffering from a case of the Mondays, know that The Drive's commerce team has got you covered. After an exciting weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, it'll be nearly two weeks until there's another Formula One or MotoGP race to keep us entertained. Until then, turn your focus to your garage. You're sure to find a bargain here that'll help you take your automotive or home DIY project to the next level. There are tons of flash sales and digital coupons getting us excited today, so you might get a discount on the tools you've been eyeballing.

Discount Tire Direct Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

Anyone who knows a thing or two about cars understands the importance of fresh rubber. It's a game changer. Hopefully, the temperature is rising in your neck of the woods, and you're driving over fewer rain-soaked roads. It's time to swap out your all-season tires for ones with better grip. Discount Tire Direct is having a flash sale, meaning you can save up to $110 on select sets of four tires. Be quick because this sale ends Wednesday.

Harbor Freight Pittsburgh Motorcycle 1,000-pound steel lift

Spring is an exciting time for me. It's when I tend to get back on the roads for some spirited riding. Part of the excitement of getting back on my bike comes from working on it and getting it ready for the street. Right now, you can pick up the Pittsburgh Motorcycle 1,000-pound steel lift for just $499.99 with a digital coupon, saving you $100. If you want to get more involved in your bike's general maintenance, this lift will make life a lot easier.