Save 15 Percent on Everything at Advance Auto Parts — and More Unmissable Deals From Amazon

Happy hump day, folks. If this week feels like it's been dragging on a tad, don't worry. The Drive's Commerce team is here to help. We've been working hard to find the deals that put winter behind you and make you look forward to sunnier times. We've found some particularly good deals on outdoor projectors, which are sure to be useful now that both F1 and MotoGP seasons are back in full swing. We've also got something special for anyone who wants to spring clean their vehicle and get it ready for the year ahead.

Your home isn't the only thing that needs a spring clean. Your pride and joy deserves some much-needed TLC after the long winter. Whether you want to slap on fresh brake pads, a new exhaust, or just top up your oil, you can get 15 percent off at Advance Auto Parts until April 1 using the code: APR1A . The discount applies to all online products, there's no minimum purchase requirement and free shipping on all orders. So, if you've been contemplating a performance part to help you and your ride make the most of 2022, now's the time to buy.

April is around the corner, and track fiends nationwide are getting ready to smell burning rubber once again. Staying tight on the track means keeping your bike tight between sessions. To do that, you need a paddock stand. Pick up the Trackside Rear Paddock Stand at RevZilla right now for just $99.99, saving you $20 (17 percent). This model is capable of lifting both spools and flat bottom-sided swing arms and is constructed of heavy-duty, 38-mm steel tubing. So, if you want to tighten your chain or slap need a new set of slicks, this will make life a lot easier.

To quote the great Hannibal Smith, "I love it when a plan comes together". If you're taking advantage of our Advance Auto Parts deal above and upgrading your car, then this deal will help your plans come to fruition. You can get the Ridgid 18-Volt Subcompact Brushless Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench and Half-Inch Impact Wrench Kit With 2.0-Ah Battery and Charger at Home Depot for just $199, saving you a staggering $197 (50 percent). Whether you're changing your tires or putting your car up on jack stands and attaching a new muffler, this kit is sure to help you on your way.

Automotive

Lifeline First Aid AAA Traveler Road Kit, 64 Piece For $28.22 at Lowes

GSSUSA Universal Tire Repair Kit for $24.59

Whizzy Wheel Car Decal and Sticker Remover Tool with Drill Adapter Kit for $15.99 at Amazon

Master Lock, Universal Size for $26.48 at Amazon

Kenda Loadstar Bias-Ply Trailer Tire and Wheel Assembly for $63.74 at Northern Tool

Moto

Stockton Roadside Tool Kit for $40.49 at Revzilla



Home / Garage

Massive Coupon Event at Harbor Freight Tools Now through April 7

Blackline by Arcan 3 1/2-Ton Low-Profile Professional Service Floor Jack for $219.99 at Northern Tool

Bora Portamate Wood Organizer and Lumber Storage Metal Rack with Six-Level Wall Mount for $49.98 at Amazon

Skil PWR Core 40 40-Volt Brushless 20-in Push Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, 5-Ah Battery and Charger Included for $249.00 at Lowes

Save $20 off all New Lawn Care Plans with Code: HEALTHYLAWN at Sunday

Tools

Worx Nitro 20-Volt Power Share 3/8-Inch Cordless Crown Stapler with Air Impact for $87.70 at eBay

Ridgid 18-Volt Octane Brushless Cordless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw for $79 at Home Depot

Wera Zyklop Metal Ratchet Set with Switch Lever, 3/8-Inch Drive, Metric, 29 Pieces for $99.60 at Amazon

20-Volt Brushless Cordless Drill Driver with Two Batteries, BMC Box, 13-Piece Accessories for $49.99 at eBay

Klein Tools Ratchet Set, Five-Piece Mini Ratchet Set for $14.97 at Amazon

Making / Creative / Photo

GoPro Hero10 Black with Sport Accessory Kit, 64-GB microSD Card for $479.99 at Adorma

Televisions / Streaming Devices

UUO Projector, 4K Projector for Home Outdoor for $149.99 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]

WiFi Video HD 1080P Projector, Wewatch Wireless Portable Movie Projector for $70.19 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code 3QWAMHG5]

Sporting Goods / Outdoors

Klymit Cross Canyon Two-Person Tent for $98.53 at Amazon

Cobra Pro Series 32-Mile Bluetooth Two-Way Walkie-Talkie Radios for $19.99 at eBay

Lifeline First Aid 121-Piece Nylon All-Purpose Kit for $24.49 at Lowes

Abu Garcia Vengeance Low-Profile Baitcast Fishing Reel for $35 at Walmart

Fitness / Health

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell for $99.99 at Amazon

Steelbody Deluxe Versatile Rated 800-Pounds Flat Utility Workout Bench for $105 at Amazon

Home Audio

Klipsch The Fives Powered Speaker System with HDMI-ARC in Walnut for $499.99 at Amazon

Wearable Tech / Personal Audio

Echo Buds (Second Generation) for $49.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Cellular for $449 at Amazon

Toys / Kid Gear

VTech Switch and Go Battlers, Triceratops Roadster for $8.43 at Amazon

Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-16 Blaster with 16 Dart Barrels for $14.49 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter for $40 at Amazon

Gaming

Razer Gaming Peripheral One-Day Sale at Best Buy

Xbox Series X Video Game Console for $499 at Walmart