Save $500-plus on Husky Garage Storage System and More Deals from Amazon
We all need a little inspiration on Wednesday to gather good stuff for the weekend.
It's already Wednesday somehow. This week is cooking by, and it's time to start making big plans for the weekend. You can take the bike out for a rip, get cracking on some of those projects you've neglected, or even kick back and catch up on some much-needed relaxation. With so many options, it's hard to make up your mind.
Before all of that, The Drive's Deal team has some ideas. These hot deals from all over the web just might inspire you about how to use your downtime.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Those of you looking to eat some dirt this spring need to head over to Motosport where Answer dirt-bike riding gear is 20 percent off. You probably already have helmets, gloves, and all the goodies, but it never hurts to have extras. You never know when a tumble will put that armor to use or when a buddy is going to need to borrow something.
Speaking of buddies, it's good to have one with a project that you can waste your precious downtime with. If you snag the DeWalt 20-Volt Reciprocating Saw for $168.75 at Amazon, you can really botch that project car. All jokes aside, everyone needs a reciprocating saw, so why not grab yourself a nice one?
This one is for those who are ready to revamp their garage. Right now, you can snag the Husky Seven-Piece Garage Storage System for $1,189.99 at Home Depot. We all need more shelf space, and this one does away with those shaky wire shelving units we all trust too much.
If these deals don't tickle you pink, check out this bargain-happy list.
- SubZero GripTrax Traction Tool for $16.19 at Amazon
- Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set for $10.79 at Amazon [Promo Code 15L4KW8Z]
- Armor All Complete Car Care Gift Pack for $12.00 at Walmart
- Take an extra 10 percent off MotoSport Brands with Code HOUSESAVES10 at MotoSport
- Answer dirt-bike riding gear is 20 percent off at Motosport
- Amazon Basics Screwdriver and Nut Driver Bit Set, 48 pieces for $14.60 at Amazon
- Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Set for $9.17 at Amazon
- Greenworks Pro 2,300-psi Brushless Electric Pressure Washer for $202.30 at Amazon
- Greenworks Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit for $83.99 at Amazon
- DeWalt 20-Volt Reciprocating Saw for $168.75 at Amazon
- Wells Lamont Nitrile Work Gloves, five pair for $4.96 at Amazon
- Husky Seven-Piece Welded-Steel Garage Storage System for $1189.99 at Home Depot
- TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for $248.00 at Walmart
- TCL 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for $319.00 at Walmart
- Iris USA Four-Drawer Rolling Cart with Organizer Top for $34.99 at Amazon
- Ozium Air Sanitizer and Odor Eliminator for $12.28 at Amazon
- Lego Speed Champions Koenigsegg Jesko for $15.99 at Amazon
- Hot Wheels Track Builder Pack for $10.39 at Amazon