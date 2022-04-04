Save Up to $600 at Northern Tool's Flash Sale and More Top Deals From Amazon

Bargains that make you want to get outside and explore.

By Robert Bacon
Deals post hero
The Drive - Robert Bacon
Robert Bacon View Robert Bacon's Articles

If you were left wanting by The Drive's last April Fools' Day Deals post, fear not. The products in today's article are no joke. Some of you might already be enjoying the spoils of spring, while others are waiting with baited anticipation for the sun to make a reappearance. So, we've paid special attention to deals that are going to help you make the most of the outdoors once things heat up. 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Northern Tool

Northern Tool Flash Sale

Northern Tool is having a flash sale today, and this certainly is the first deal you should check out. The list of products on sale is enormous, so whether you're looking for a DeWalt cordless grease gun kit or a Powerhouse inverter generator, you'll surely find something that tickles your fancy. There are savings of up to $600 on offer, so act fast. 

Cardo Systems

Cardo PackTalk Bold Headset with JBL Bluetooth Speaker

Finally, you can rejoin your friends and hit the roads for some two-wheeled adventures. If you enjoy group rides, one of the easiest ways to improve your experience is the addition of a Bluetooth communication system. Right now, you can pick up the Cardo PackTalk Bold Headset with JBL Bluetooth Speaker at eBay for just $228.98, saving you $110.97.

PIP Hardware

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit

If you're anything like us, there are some outdoor woodworking projects you've been putting off due to the cold weather. Fortunately or unfortunately, that excuse is about to run its course, but having the right tools is half the battle, and we've got you covered. Get the Ryobi One+ Cordless Two-Tool Combo Kit with Reciprocating Saw for just $59 at Home Depot today, saving you $79.

MORE TO READ