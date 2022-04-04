Save Up to $600 at Northern Tool's Flash Sale and More Top Deals From Amazon
Bargains that make you want to get outside and explore.
If you were left wanting by The Drive's last April Fools' Day Deals post, fear not. The products in today's article are no joke. Some of you might already be enjoying the spoils of spring, while others are waiting with baited anticipation for the sun to make a reappearance. So, we've paid special attention to deals that are going to help you make the most of the outdoors once things heat up.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Northern Tool is having a flash sale today, and this certainly is the first deal you should check out. The list of products on sale is enormous, so whether you're looking for a DeWalt cordless grease gun kit or a Powerhouse inverter generator, you'll surely find something that tickles your fancy. There are savings of up to $600 on offer, so act fast.
Finally, you can rejoin your friends and hit the roads for some two-wheeled adventures. If you enjoy group rides, one of the easiest ways to improve your experience is the addition of a Bluetooth communication system. Right now, you can pick up the Cardo PackTalk Bold Headset with JBL Bluetooth Speaker at eBay for just $228.98, saving you $110.97.
If you're anything like us, there are some outdoor woodworking projects you've been putting off due to the cold weather. Fortunately or unfortunately, that excuse is about to run its course, but having the right tools is half the battle, and we've got you covered. Get the Ryobi One+ Cordless Two-Tool Combo Kit with Reciprocating Saw for just $59 at Home Depot today, saving you $79.
- Autel OBD2 Scanner Autolink for $30.58 at Amazon
- Gooloo Jump-Starter for $89.69 at Amazon [Promo Code GCC8CJHY]
- Schumacher Fully Automatic Battery Maintainer for $29.14 at Amazon
- Pennzoil 5W-30 Full Synthetic Motor Oil , Five Quart for $19.88 at Walmart
- Pennzoil 5W-20 Full Synthetic Motor Oil , Five Quart for $19.88 at Walmart
- Prestone AF-KIT Flush 'N' Fill Kit for $3.84 at Amazon
- EverStart Travel Pro Safety Kit for $17.88 at Walmart
- ABN Cargo Net With Fasteners and Hardware for $13.49 at eBay
- SmartStraps Standard Ratchet Tie-Downs for $12.99 at Northern Tool
- Up to 15 Percent Off Goodyear Reliant All-Season Tires at Walmart
- MotoTec Four-Stroke Dirt Bike for $838.46 at Amazon
- Select Tools, Motorcycle Gear, and more: Buy One, Get One at 20 Percent off with code EASTER417YC at eBay
- DOT Flip up Modular Full-Face Motorcycle Helmet for $60.99 at eBay
- Cardo PackTalk Bold Headset With JBL Bluetooth Speaker for $228.98 at eBay
- Target Car Seat Trade-in Event
- Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle Portable Outdoor Fire Pit for $329.99 at Amazon
- Solo Stove Stainless Steel Bonfire Pit Spark Screen for $119.99 at Amazon
- Solo Stove Roasting Sticks and Fire Pit Poker for $94.99 at Amazon
- Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $179.00 at Home Depot
- Powerhorse Gas Cold-Water Pressure Washer for $299.99 at Northern Tool
- Nanuk Waterproof Hard Carrying Case for $87.74 at Amazon
- Toys and Games from Playskool, Play-Doh, Nerf, and Disney on sale today at Amazon
- Nerf Hyper Bundle Siege-50 Pump-Action Blaster for $28.99 at Amazon
- Nerf Roblox Lever-Action Dart Blaster for $19.99 at Amazon
- Buy One, Get One 40 Percent off Select Lego Building Sets at Target
- Fisher-Price Blaze and the Monster Machines Mud-Pit Racetrack for $14.99 at Amazon
- Razer BlackWidow Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 at Amazon
- Get Three for the Price of Two Video Games at Amazon
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale at Best Buy
- Star Wars: Squadrons, PlayStation 4 and 5 for $9.99 at Best Buy
- FIFA 22, PlayStation 5 Electronic Arts for $19.99 at Amazon
- LionCooler Portable Freezer 52 Quarts and Portable Refrigerator with Solar/AC/Car Rechargeable Battery at for $479.00 Amazon [Clip $300 Off Digital Coupon]
- Coleman 10x10 Tent for $67.99 at Amazon
- Blitzu Front and Back Bike Lights for $6.98 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
- Smith & Wesson High-Carbon Folding Knife for $15.64 at Amazon
- Rough Ryder VG-10 Stockman for $17.59 at Smkw
- Amazon Basics Whetstone Knife-Sharpening Water Stone for $12.01 at Amazon
- Vevor Swivel Grill, Heavy-Duty Steel Campfire Grill for $48.59 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
- Hisense 65-Inch 4K ULED Smart TV with Hand-Free Voice Control for $699.99 at Amazon
- Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $794.99 at Amazon
- Vankyo Staytrue 100-Inch Projector Screen for $79.99 at Best Buy
- Bose Solo Soundbar II, Certified Refurbished for $119.00 at eBay
- SanDisk 256-GB Memory Card with Adapter for $28.49 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $174.00 at Amazon
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $129.95 at Amazon
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones for $179.95 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 7 for $329.99 at Amazon
- Etymotic Research Extended-Response High-Performance In-Ear Earphones for $89.00 at Amazon
- Bosch 38-Piece Impact Tough Screwdriving Custom Case System Set for $21.99 at Amazon (Clip Digital Coupon)
- Ryobi One+ Lithium-Ion 4.0-Ah Battery (Two-Pack) for $79.00 at Home Depot
- SmileMart Five-Tier Adjustable Metal Garage Storage Rack for $166.00 at Walmart
- Wagner Spraytech Wallpaper Steamer for $52.29 at Amazon
- Amazon Basics Mechanic Tool Kit and Socket Set With Case and Combination Wrench Set for $116.77 at Amazon
