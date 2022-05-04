Save 50 Percent at J&P Cycles and Discover Even More Deals at Amazon

Wednesday might be the best day of the week. It's the turning point, the day of the week when the mood starts to shift, and the pep in your step increases because you realize there are only a few days between you and the weekend. It's also right about then that you remember your job is actually pretty dang good, and you don't have it as bad as you thought you did Monday morning. Wednesday is also the day I get to come here and tell you about some of the best deals the team and I tracked down this morning. Who doesn't like saving money?

Wera Kraftform Plus Six-Piece Screwdriver Set and Rack

I'm struggling to keep myself from impulse buying this one. Right now, you can scoop up this Wera Kraftform Plus Six-Piece Screwdriver Set and Rack for $41.15 at Amazon. If you're like me and just want to have that one nice set of tools, this might not be a bad way to go.

Mophorn Heavy-Duty Rubber Curb Ramp

Those of you who are finally blasting the dust off your slammed rides might want to stop over at Amazon and snag the Mophorn Curb Ramp 3.7-Inch Height, Heavy Duty Rubber Curb Ramp for $39.99. The $20 savings can remain in your pocket until you track down yet another deal — which shouldn't be long now.

Schuberth C3 Lite Modular Helmet for $349 at J&P Cycle

Some of us have a love for all machines. J&P Cycles is offering up to 50 percent off motorcycle parts and gear. There are all kinds of goodies, including Schuberth helmets, Roland Sands Design jackets, Dunlop tires, and more.

If these aren't the deals you were hoping for, be sure to check out our list for more savings on tools, gear, and tech.