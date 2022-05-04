Save 50 Percent at J&P Cycles and Discover Even More Deals at Amazon
It’s time to remember that life is good, especially on Wednesday.
Wednesday might be the best day of the week. It's the turning point, the day of the week when the mood starts to shift, and the pep in your step increases because you realize there are only a few days between you and the weekend. It's also right about then that you remember your job is actually pretty dang good, and you don't have it as bad as you thought you did Monday morning. Wednesday is also the day I get to come here and tell you about some of the best deals the team and I tracked down this morning. Who doesn't like saving money?
I'm struggling to keep myself from impulse buying this one. Right now, you can scoop up this Wera Kraftform Plus Six-Piece Screwdriver Set and Rack for $41.15 at Amazon. If you're like me and just want to have that one nice set of tools, this might not be a bad way to go.
Those of you who are finally blasting the dust off your slammed rides might want to stop over at Amazon and snag the Mophorn Curb Ramp 3.7-Inch Height, Heavy Duty Rubber Curb Ramp for $39.99. The $20 savings can remain in your pocket until you track down yet another deal — which shouldn't be long now.
Some of us have a love for all machines. J&P Cycles is offering up to 50 percent off motorcycle parts and gear. There are all kinds of goodies, including Schuberth helmets, Roland Sands Design jackets, Dunlop tires, and more.
If these aren't the deals you were hoping for, be sure to check out our list for more savings on tools, gear, and tech.
- J&P Cycles Offering Up to 50 Percent Off Motorcycle Parts and Gear
- Mophorn 3.7-Inch Height Curb Ramp for $39.99 at Amazon
- Sena Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset and Intercom for $289.15 at Amazon
- Schumacher 1,200-Amp Rechargeable AGM Jump Starter for $170.98 at Amazon
- Craftsman 102-Piece Home Tool Kit for $82.98 at Amazon
- DeWalt 142-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Kit for $103 at Amazon
- Gearwrench 34-Piece SAE/Metric Combination Wrench Set for $121.47 at Amazon
- Wera Kraftform Plus Six-Piece Screwdriver Set and Rack for $41.15 at Amazon
- Knipex Three-Piece Alligator Pliers Set for 90.38 at Amazon
- Milwaukee M12 Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $269 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Drill/Impact/Multi-Tool/Circular Saw/Recip Saw Combo Kit for $499 at Home Depot
- Engine Ice High-Performance Coolant for $21.99 at RevZilla
- Bilt Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet for $219.99 at RevZilla
- Bilt Dexter Shoes for $59.99 at RevZilla
- Rukka Yorkton Leather Jacket for $560.15 at RevZilla
- Reax Atlas Speed Lock Tank Bag And Mounting Ring Kit for $91.16 at RevZilla
- Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener for $307.89 at Amazon
- Craftsman Screwdriver Set, Five Piece for $11.98 at Amazon
- Milwaukee Hole Dozer Bi-Metal Hole Saw Set, 13 Piece for $45.97 at Home Depot
- DeWalt Drill Bit Set, 14-Piece for $16.39 at Amazon
- Ryobi One+ Cordless High-Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge for $24.97 at Home Depot
- Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player for $28.98 at Amazon
- Insignia 58-Inch UHD Smart Fire TV for $339.99 at Amazon
- LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV for $498 at Walmart
- DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo 4K Video Aircraft for $449 at eBay