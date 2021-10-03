Help NASA Find a New Astromobile to Take Astronauts to the Launch Pad

NASA needs a vehicle to take astronauts to the launch pad for its upcoming Artemis II mission around the moon, and it's open to either something new or perhaps a refurbishment of one of its heritage vehicles. NASA announced that it's seeking input from private companies to work with it on this new vehicle. What do you think it should be?

According to NASA's press release, "The proposals should be unique, embrace new technology, and visually embody Artemis to the public. The vehicle will need to seat eight, including four fully suited crewmembers." This should leave us with a lot of creative freedom!

As far as heritage vehicles go, perhaps the most recognizable one is the Astrovan used by the Space Shuttle program. It was a gleaming silver Airstream that was in use from 1984 onwards with a big NASA meatball logo on the side. It looks like it's straight out of the Reagan era, complete with dark wood paneling, rich blue upholstery, and rectangular headlights. This, with perhaps a modernized drivetrain, would be a cool callback to past missions.