GM Will Help Develop NASA’s Next-Gen Moon Rover, and It Could Look a Bit Like the Hummer EV

Future you might soon be looking up at the moon with a General Motors product cruising along its surface. GM announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with the aerospace pros at Lockheed Martin to develop a next-generation lunar rover that NASA astronauts could one day use to explore Earth's moon. Also, judging by the computer-generated buggy in the companies' joint teaser, it might look a little bit like the Hummer EV from the front. Together, the two companies plan to use their expertise to craft what they believe will be the ideal vehicle to put American boots—and tires—back on the moon for NASA's upcoming mission in 2024.

GM, Lockheed Martin

As part of the Artemis program, NASA published a contract opportunity for a new Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) in early 2020. The contract sought a new LTV equipped with cutting-edge technology that would "extend the exploration range" of fully suited astronauts across the moon's surface. Not only would the vehicle need to be electrified, but it would also need to be capable of autonomous driving in hazardous and high-contrast terrains—basically, the ideal scenario for any automaker to prove their worth on the cutting edge of terrestrial driving here on earth. “This alliance brings together powerhouse innovation from both companies to make a transformative class of vehicles,” said Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Space, Rick Ambrose. “Surface mobility is critical to enable and sustain long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation rovers will dramatically extend the range of astronauts as they perform high-priority science investigation on the Moon that will ultimately impact humanity’s understanding of our place in the solar system.”

GMC The Hummer's front fascia looks similar to the rover's from the video.