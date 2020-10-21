Reborn De Tomaso Automobili Moves to the USA Out of 'Love for and Discontent With' Our Auto Industry

De Tomaso has always been an international company, with an Argentinian founder, an Italian design firm and an American engine in almost all of its models. Now the firm reviving the De Tomaso Automobili company with the upcoming retro-styled, Roush V8-powered P72 supercar doesn't just want to rehab De Tomaso's name into the list of automotive greats. They want to spark a "renaissance" in the American auto industry starting by moving the company to the United States.

The company calls it "Mission AAR," which stands for "American Automotive Renaissance," and it's their long-term plan to restore the American auto industry's reputation abroad to that of its "glory days," which De Tomaso Chairman Norman Choi defines as the 1920s through the 1960s.

"Mission AAR pertains to both De Tomaso's love for and discontent with the American automotive industry," De Tomaso's announcement reads. "Declaring that it can wait no longer for the American automobile industry to recapture its 'glory days,' and seeking to inspire all generations, De Tomaso is moving its core operations – including production, design and corporate facilities – from Europe to the U.S.," the announcement continues.

Clearly, the company isn't all that happy with the current state of the American auto industry. De Tomaso is still very much an international affair, with Chinese, Italian, German, and yes, American minds on board, and the company wants to improve the image of that American part abroad.

"Why is it that the majority of luxury, designer goods that Americans and the world strive to own, come from Europe? Why not America?" explained De Tomaso CEO and CMO Ryan Berris, who is from the U.S. "People often talk about the offshoring of American jobs, but no one talks about the offshoring of American dreams and desires, which has led to many Americans aspiring to one day own a European vehicle."