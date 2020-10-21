Live Extra Large in This Nine-Door, 12-Seater 1968 Pontiac Catalina Limo

Custom coupes from the likes of Zagato may be among the prettiest cars ever created, but they're hardly the only coachbuilt classics worth preserving. Just as important are their commercial brethren, the hearses and limousines—wheeled symbols of grieving and celebration that can mature into time capsules as they age. And one such relic of jet-age jubilation, a 1968 Pontiac Catalina airport limousine, has just come up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

This protracted Pontiac was built by Armbruster-Stageway, an Arkansas-based General Motors specialist coachbuilder that remains in business today. As suggested by a passage from the January 1969 issue of Bus Ride Magazine, the company was regarded highly in its industry around the time of this Catalina's construction.