This Junkyard-Rescued 1975 Pontiac Firebird Helps Its Owner Explore New Horizons 

Remember the animated film The Brave Little Toaster? It's the story of a chrome toaster and its friends—all of whom are kitchen appliances—venturing into the outside world to reunite with their former owner. There's a scene that hits home with car enthusiasts involving old, beat-up cars singing about their past lives as they're led to the crusher at the salvage yard while a song called Worthless plays in the background. This is exactly what was going through my head while chatting with 20-year-old Ada Sanchez, who rescued a 1975 Pontiac Firebird from a salvage yard when she was just 14. And in the years since, the car's been repaying the favor by being Sanchez's own means of escape.

Sanchez is an art student who paints and creates artwork out of junkyard car parts. As a teenager, she visited her nearby salvage yard in search of creative inspiration, when she encountered a rough-looking 1975 Pontiac Firebird. The car was mostly complete minus sections of the front fender eaten away by years of salt-covered Colorado highways.